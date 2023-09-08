In the early 1900s, not all Yakima County residents were pleased with alcohol. Prior to Prohibition taking effect in Washington in 1916, many citizens began pressuring leaders for the closure of saloons and the curtailing of all alcohol sales.
In June of 1904 Prohibitionists held a convention at the Yakima County Courthouse to organize a political party and elect delegates for the Washington State Prohibition Convention. As the Prohibitionists became more organized, they were able to place more pressure on leaders, as well as place some anti-alcohol issues on ballots.
Unwilling to lose large chunks of money from saloon owners for permits. licenses and sales taxes, local leaders were hesitant to make the county dry. They did, however, begin to actively arrest some bootleggers and raid some blind pigs (speakeasies).
Although the sale of alcohol was legal prior to Prohibition, for a time it was illegal to sell it to Indigenous people. The institution of laws forbidding the sale of alcohol to tribal members was often at the request of tribal leaders, although some jurisdictions imposed them on their own.
In 1909, arresting bootleggers who sold alcohol to those of Indigenous descent appears to have been a priority throughout the county. That year there were a total of 56 bootlegging convictions in Yakima County. Of those convictions, 47 were found guilty of selling alcohol to Indians and an additional two were attempts to do so.
While authorities were focusing on alcohol sales to tribal members, some popular licensed saloon owners in North Yakima (now Yakima) were attempting to avoid paying taxes by delivering and selling alcohol at private homes rather than their saloons.
In October of 1906, an Internal Revenue Inspector arrived in Yakima County to investigate, ultimately finding enough evidence to charge several of the saloon owners. Rather than drag the saloon owners through court and official proceedings, or yanking their saloon licenses, it was decided that those involved would pay $300 in revenue taxes to settle the matter.
Mr. Jean Dazet, owner of the popular Jean Dazet Saloon on North First Street, was among those investigated and fined. His lack of paying taxes and illegal sales did not appear to have damaged his saloon business, nor did it stop city officials from consistently re-issuing his saloon license until the state went dry.
Somewhere around 1913, he changed the name of his saloon to The Barrell House, a name that would last even after switching the business to a billiard hall and soft drink establishment when Prohibition took effect.
In 1920 Dazet sold the business to Mr. William Harrington. It didn’t take long for Harrington to get busted for illegal alcohol sales, either. In May of 1921, hundreds of people were reported as watching when a clerk that worked in Harrington’s Barrell House was busted for selling alcohol at the location. As the owner of the establishment, Harrington was arrested, although his billiard business didn’t seem to slow down. He continued to operate the Barrell House through the remainder of Prohibition, resuming the sale of alcohol afterward.
The early 1900s also found the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and the North Yakima Police Department joining together to conduct raids within North Yakima’s China and Japan towns. In early 1910, the two agencies used eight officers to raid two locations within China Town. The first occurred on the second floor of a building at 128 S. Front St. that housed a Chinese restaurant. Upon entering, the officers found, and arrested, six Blacks and one Frenchman. They also seized a bag of money, cigars, opium smoking devices, whiskey and four cases of beer in the adjoining room. The second raid, also on South Front Street, netted two women who were arrested for disorderly conduct and then released on $50 bails.
The arrest of women for bootlegging wasn’t uncommon in Yakima during Prohibition. In July of 1920, law enforcement searched the home of Mrs. Bertha Johnson, the then-proprietor of the popular Yakima Hotel. During the search officers seized 60 gallons of wine and five cases of homebrew.
At her trial charges were dropped when there was no evidence presented that she was selling the alcohol and that it wasn’t for personal use. She was allowed to take all the alcohol home afterward.
Nearly a decade later, in May of 1930, Stella McFadden, who was living at 21 E. A St., was being watched by the authorities. Reported as being the “queen of the Yakima bootleggers” by the Spokane Chronicle, Stella was finally busted when an officer entered her home and found a button that opened a secret compartment in a dresser. Within the compartment, 21 pints of liquor were found and seized. Her punishment for bootlegging is unknown, although she appears to have remained in Yakima until at least 1935.
Arrests of bootleggers and raids of blind pigs continued in the Valley throughout Prohibition, although funding for law enforcement was financially suffering from the lack of alcohol-related taxes, permits and licensing. When Prohibition finally ended, the reopening of saloons and the legal and immediate sale of alcohol helped ease the Valley’s government economic stresses.
Those opposing alcohol, however, were not so relieved.
