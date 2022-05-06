Ah, circuses! The entertainment, food and large trained animals. Who could resist?
In an era before much of anyone worried about the welfare of caged animals, Yakima was a regular stop for traveling circuses. Starting in the late 1880s, our city streets drew the traveling shows of the Lemen Bros., Campbell Bros., Sells and Renfrow’s, Sells-Floto and of course the Ringling Bros. circuses.
However, traveling circus shows weren’t the only circus-related acts in our Valley’s history. Seventy-five years ago, we were the home to a few permanent circus-related endeavors: the White City Amusement Park, the Circus Inn and the Wild Animal Park. All three were owned and operated by circus professionals who were no strangers to the entertainment world.
Harry and Marge “Mary” Chipman were well-known entertainers in circus circles. Harry was the son of Bert Chipman, a well-known circus manager and theatrical agent. Marge, although having declared Yakima her home for 47 years, had worked in the circus world since she was 17 years old.
In the late 1930s, they decided to move to Yakima. After arriving, they opened the White City Amusement Park, an entertainment venue on North First Street. In the spring of 1944, they also opened the Circus Inn restaurant, which was conveniently located next to the White City Amusement Park. The couple operated the two businesses simultaneously for several years.
As a popular restaurant in the city, the Circus Inn might be the most well-known of the two enterprises. It was advertised as the best eating place in Central Washington, with a menu that included steak and fried chicken. But food wasn’t the only thing that attracted people to the restaurant.
It was also popular for entertaining guests, including traveling circus entertainers and friends of the Chipmans in the entertainment world. One such acquaintance was the infamous Capt. Louis Roth, who ultimately moved to the area because of his friendship with the Chipmans.
Born in Hungary in 1883, after immigrating to the country, Capt. Roth earned international fame as one of the country’s leading wild cat trainers for entertainment purposes. Roth spent a lifetime working with big circus shows like the Al G. Barnes Circus and Barnes Wild Animal Circus. He also worked as an animal trainer at the Selig Zoo and for movie productions.
Roth’s performances with his large cats captivated and thrilled audiences around the country. With numerous accounts of daring stunts that included placing his head in a lion’s mouth, sitting on a pile of lions and training a lion to ride a horse, it’s rather amazing that he lived for as long as he did. (Although he was known to have several scars because of his profession.)
The captain was also well-known for training other famous trainers. Among his students was Mabel Stark (one of Roth’s ex-wives). Mabel went on to become one of the first and most famous women big cat trainers. Later, another student named Judy (aka Julia) Allen Field would become one of the three best-known women lion trainers in the country.
In spring 1948, Roth purchased a large piece of property in the East Pomona area. After moving to his new property with his large cats, he continued to train both the cats and other trainers. His property was often referred to as the Wild Animal Park.
While he or Judy Allen Field trained cats on Roth’s property, it wasn’t uncommon for a crowd to gather and watch the impromptu show.
Sadly for him, Roth only managed his Wild Animal Park and ranch for a few short years. Approximately a year after relocating to the area, he became ill and ultimately retired from the business in June 1949. Just months later, in October, he died at his home. His body was sent to the Evergreen Cemetery for entertainers in Los Angeles for internment.
His friends, the Chipmans, also ended their circus entertainment careers, shortly after Roth’s death. Marge Chipman died in October 1950. She was also laid to rest in L.A.’s Evergreen Cemetery. Harry remarried after her death and continued to run the Circus Inn restaurant for a brief time, selling it around 1951.
Although short-lived, the Chipmans’ and Capt. Roth’s businesses in the Valley provided locals with a lifetime of circus entertainment and memories in just a few short years.
