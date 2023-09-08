If you travel Summitview Road regularly, you’ve probably seen Christine and Dan Switzer’s house — Camp Cowiche, they call it.
If you’ve been around here long enough, you might still know it as the old Thompson place, where the late Dr. Clark Thompson and his wife of 60 years, Shirley, lived for most of their lives.
Either way, you can’t — and shouldn’t — miss it.
The nearly 90-year-old home is planted squarely on two acres that are surrounded by apple orchards, inviting lawns, cheery flower beds and stately shade trees. In the two years since the Switzers bought it, they’ve turned the property into a charming Airbnb that also hosts everything from office parties to wedding showers to arts classes.
Now, after years of neglect and even standing empty for a time, it’s again become a cherished part of the community.
How’d the Switzers end up buying this Cowiche heirloom?
“We weren’t even really looking,” says Christine, an eighth-grade language arts teacher at Washington Middle School who was just thumbing through Zillow’s real estate website when she came upon the listing. She hadn’t realized the site had a special for-sale-by-owner tab, and when she touched it, the future was suddenly staring her right in the face.
“Oh, my gosh, that’s my dream house!” she remembers exclaiming to Dan, a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service who’s based in Yakima.
Things just seemed to fall into place after that.
The Switzers and two teenage sons were comfortable in their home in Yakima at the time, but as soon as they set foot in the old Thompson place, they were hooked. The sellers agreed to hold the house until the Switzers could find a buyer for their place, but in what was then a red-hot market, the whole transaction only took about two weeks.
The sellers had bought the Cowiche house as an investment, and they’d done considerable work to fix it up during the year and a half that they owned it. Before they bought it, time had taken its toll — the interior had become worn and dated, shelving in the old library was beyond saving and a once-welcoming fireplace had been walled over.
But by the time the Switzers moved in, much of the major renovation work was complete. That gave them a wide-open table for christening and personalizing Camp Cowiche. First, though, they actually needed a table.
So they commissioned local woodworker Bruce Rogers to craft a custom Bastogne walnut centerpiece for the dining room.
It took a year, but the Switzers didn’t mind. The sturdy new table — which stands under a heavy metal chandelier that once hung in a bar in Tombstone, Ariz., — means the Switzers can comfortably host large family gatherings during the holidays.
Now, Dan says happily, his brother isn’t the only person in the family with a place that accommodate a crowd.
While the couple has been mindful of the home’s original design, they’ve incorporated their own style throughout.
“We’re weird,” Christine laughs. Little touches here and there — a herd of tiny plastic horses, for instance, scattered throughout the downstairs — mark the living space as their own.
Other touches, however, pay homage to the home’s place in Cowiche history.
Upstairs, an old-fashioned telephone nook features a vintage rotary-dial phone — a gift from a longtime staffer at the old Cowiche Telephone Co. who told the Switzers that he’d first visited the house as a child.
“I was 5 years old then,” he told Christine. “I’m 82 now.”
The gift of the old phone, the Switzers say, is one of many kind gestures the Cowiche community has bestowed on them.
They’ve been touched by how many of their neighbors have complimented them on the improvements they’ve made on the old place, and by the many memories people have come forward to share about the house.
“People are so welcoming,” Christine says. “People are always saying ‘We’re so glad you bought that place.’ “
“There are so many people that know this place,” Dan agrees.
As hard as the Switzers have already worked on Camp Cowiche, their plans are nowhere near complete.
They already have luxurious tents set up in their backyard to accommodate visitors, but they’d love to build some small, permanent cabins to house guests even more comfortably.
That idea, too, seems to carry on the original spirit of home. Long before the Switzers moved in, Dan explains, the place used to have five cabins to house orchard workers, but all of them were eventually razed years ago.
Meantime, the tents — along with a new transparent, lighted dome with which Dan recently surprised Christine — offer all the coziness and quiet that anybody could ask for.
It’s a forever home, as far as the Switzers are concerned. But it’s a home where the past is safe, memories are treasured and new friends are as welcome as family.
“We’ve just filled it up with a lot of love,” Christine says.
Somewhere, we suspect, Dr. Thompson is smiling with approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.