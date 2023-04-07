The Yakima Valley is known for its vineyards and wines. We’ve had successful vineyards for over a century and wineries since Prohibition ended in 1933. Of the early vineyard and winery owners, William B. Bridgman is among Washington state’s most historically noted.
Born in Ontario, Canada, in 1887, Bridgman moved to Minnesota at age 16. It was there that he married his first wife, Hattie, in 1900. By 1902, they moved west and settled east of Sunnyside.
Upon arrival, Bridgman opened a law office and became actively involved in the Washington State Bar Association, as well as the Sunnyside community. He was among the 45 people voting to incorporate Sunnyside and was also elected president of the Sunnyside Library.
Bridgman became politically active when he was elected Sunnyside’s second mayor, a position he held for two terms.
While he served as mayor, the first passenger train arrived in Sunnyside. In February 1906, the Northern Pacific Railroad finally agreed to stop there. A celebration to mark the event was organized with several well-known state and local leaders attending.
But as the train approached the stop, it tipped off the tracks, causing a disaster. After those aboard were rescued, Bridgman ensured that the festivities for the arrival continued as planned.
As mayor, Bridgman was instrumental in the organization of a municipal water system and an electric light and power franchise in Sunnyside. He was also involved in the formation of the Sunnyside drainage districts, irrigation and water-right projects. After serving as mayor, Bridgman continued practicing law, although his farming legacy would soon overshadow his legal career.
After purchasing two properties in the Sunnyside vicinity, one on Harrison Hill and the other on Snipes Mountain, Bridgman began farming. In 1914, he planted his first vineyard, which consisted mostly of the food variety, like Concord grapes. When Prohibition closed the production and sale of alcohol in 1916, it did little to hinder Bridgman’s success. Rather, it inspired him to plant more grapes — only this time, wine grapes of the European variety.
In 1917, Bridgman planted vinifera grape vines. Once they began producing, he sold them to immigrants and individuals who made their own wines. By the time Prohibition ended, he was selling his grapes for a higher price than those raising edible varieties. In 1934, he had become so successful with his wine grapes that he opened Upland Winery on his Snipes Mountain property.
Upland Winery was the first winery to open in Central or Eastern Washington and was one of only three in the state.
Bridgman’s role in the vineyard industry reached beyond his own operations. In the 1930s he traveled throughout Central and Eastern Washington to meet with other grape growers. Often those travels included accompanying E.V. Wyant, a district manager for the Tea Garden Co., based in San Francisco.
Together the two negotiated contracts for the sale of Concord grapes for jams and syrups. Bridgman also helped with educational forums organized by Central Washington grape growers and the Extension Service. He also worked closely with Walter Clore, often recognized as the “father of Washington wine,” on various experiments and studies.
Meanwhile, Bridgman’s own vineyards were flourishing. He was reported to have planted more European varieties of grapevines than any other vineyard owner in the Valley. His vineyard success was further enhanced when he opened Upland Winery in 1938. At that time, there were 42 licensed wineries in Washington that together produced 2 million gallons of wine. Of that, Bridgman’s Upland Winery produced just over 8% of that total.
To meet his growing wine production needs, he built an addition onto his winery and a large concrete storage cellar in 1940. That year, Bridgman was not only growing grapes for his own winery, but he had 70 contracts with other buyers. Six years later he would further expand his winery to accommodate his wine production.
Bridgman continued to successfully operate his vineyard and winery for over a decade. When changes to state laws regarding how liquor and wine could be sold affected his sales and winter weather caused damage to his vineyards, he decided to retire from the industry. In 1960, he sold his vineyards and winery to his nephew. Eight years later, in 1968, William Bridgman died. His legal, community, vineyard and winery endeavors were remembered in a memorial held in a courtroom of the Superior Court of Yakima.
Luckily, Bridgman’s hard work was not lost. In 1972, the Newhouse family purchased his former Snipes Mountain vineyard and winery property. Four generations later, they still operate a vineyard at the location. In 2006, Todd Newhouse reopened the Upland Winery and successfully made wine from grapes harvested on vines Bridgman had planted.
In 2009, Newhouse was instrumental in developing the Snipes Mountain American Viticultural Area (AVA), distinguishing the area as Washington’s 10th AVA at the time. (Currently there are 20 AVAs in Washington.)
The Newhouse family closed the Upland Winery in 2012 to concentrate on family and their expanding vineyards. But Todd Newhouse still operates Upland Farms and Upland Vineyard on U.S. Grape Road on Snipes Mountain property that once belonged to Bridgman.
After 100 years of producing wine grapes, the last of William Bridgman’s grape vines were removed in 2017. Today, the Newhouses still operate a successful vineyard on the property, selling their grapes to several well-known wineries.
