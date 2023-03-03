The Yakima Valley is known for its variety of wildlife. What our Valley isn’t remembered for is having a zoo with local wildlife as an attraction. Over a century ago, one of Yakima’s most noteworthy pioneering businessmen, Mr. William Lewis Steinweg, started a zoo featuring local wildlife within a park on his property just outside the city. Both the park and the zoo were extremely popular among citizens of the Valley.
Born in 1852 in Baltimore, William Lewis Steinweg was only 3 years old when he crossed the Isthmus of Panama by boat with his mother and siblings to join his father in San Francisco. After growing up in the Bay Area, he left San Francisco at age 19 aboard the ship Germani and traveled to Bellingham Bay, where he worked for the Bellingham Bay Coal Co. as its secretary and assistant to the superintendent.
While in Whatcom County, he married his New Jersey-born wife, Susanna Engle, in 1876. They remained in the area after the coal company closed while William operated a mercantile.
In 1886, William accepted a cashier position with the First National Bank of North Yakima. Wasting little time, William moved his family across the Cascade Range to North Yakima, where he would begin a long career with the First National Bank and eventually become its president.
William’s presence in the city was prominent to say the least. During that time, he served as president of the school board, on the City Council, as the city treasurer, on the Patriotic League Board of Directors, as president of the Guaranty Trust Co., as a chairman for the American Red Cross, and as a member of the Commercial Club and Masons.
His wife, Susanna, was also community orientated, playing a significant role in the formation of the city’s public library, and the North Yakima’s Woman’s Club shortly before her death in May 1895. After her death, William remained in the city as a widower until August 1906, when he married his second wife, New York-born Ida Belle Hickson.
Two years later, in 1908, William decided to benefit the public by opening Sumach Park on property he owned east of East Maple Street. (The general location of the park today can be found in the vicinity south of Sarg Hubbard Park, east of Chalmers Street and north of Central Pre-Mix.) Open from spring through fall, its location near water and natural trees made it a popular destination for those in the city wanting to escape the heat.
Over time, the park became more popular with the addition of a boathouse equipped with rowboats, a bandstand, a café and tea house, and bridges over its streams. During the park’s first season in 1908, hundreds of people were reported as attending special events, including a concert given by the Nagler’s Band in July.
Not long after the concert, William announced he was opening a zoo at Sumach Park. To start the zoo, he offered to care for any animals that were donated — a task facilitated by his living on the property, although later he would employee a park manager.
It didn’t take long for animal donations to arrive. Among the first thought to be donated were a black bear cub, a wildcat and a badger by Mr. Rand of the Columba Meat Co. Live Chinese pheasants were donated by the game warden and trout were added to the nearby water. Mr. Felix Goudy donated another bear captured the previous year by a farmer in Naches. The new bear was displayed to the public for the first time on Aug. 5, 1908.
By September, Sumach Park and Zoo were so popular that 500 visitors were reported in one day.
When Sumac Park reopened in April 1909, the zoo was still small but had expanded with the donation of two coyotes by Sheriff Lancaster in May. The summer events at the park remained popular and included an Independence Day celebration with fireworks that attracted 3,000 people. Later that fall, a powwow was held at the park and largely attended. As each event drew people to the park, it also drew them to the zoo.
The 1910 season at Sumach Park and Zoo was also a popular one, although a Sunday fee of 10 cents was charged for entry. The opening spring celebration included military events, athletic competitions and other entertainment.
Among the attractions that spring was the addition of a mother bear and her 6-month-old cub to the zoo. Both were donated by Chief Peter Schuller of Ellensburg. The celebrations were reported to have attracted a crowd of 2,500 people to the grounds. Through the course of the 1910 season other improvements were also made to the park, including the addition of lighting, a new skating rink and a theater.
Sumach Park and Zoo continued to serve as a popular seasonal destination until the fall of 1913. That year, William attempted to sell the park and zoo to the city of North Yakima, but the city turned down his offer due to financial, high water and mosquito concerns. With no buyer, William permanently closed the Sumach Park and Zoo that fall, ending the public’s ability to enjoy the property. His reasoning for closing the facilities is unknown, although the property was eventually sold to other buyers.
The Steinwegs remained in the city, but today the only reminder of their park and zoo are occasional rare photos, postcards or maps. Ida died in October 1929, leaving William as a widower once more. He remained in the city until August 1939, when he died in his Yakima home.
