Agriculture has played an indelible role in the Yakima Valley’s history. As the world has modernized, it’s easy to forget the history of early farming and agriculture. Luckily, to help preserve that history we have one of the largest agricultural museums in the Pacific Northwest in Union Gap.
The concept of forming an agricultural museum began with Theodore (aka Ted) Falk. Born in Minnesota in 1913, Falk moved to Yakima in 1938. His love of agricultural equipment inspired him to share the idea of forming a museum with others. The idea resulted in the founding of the Central Washington Agricultural Museum in 1979, but sadly, Falk died the following year.
Situated on 17 acres south of Fullbright Park that is leased from the city of Union Gap, the museum has grown significantly since Falk’s death. That growth is due to generous donations of money, equipment and buildings to the museum, as well as countless volunteers who have worked for four decades maintaining the grounds, restoring equipment and educating the public.
A stroll through the museum’s grounds allows visitors to see more than 10,000 historic agricultural hand- and horse-drawn implements, as well as various motorized equipment. Covered areas filled with a variety of exhibits, including one on the lives of farm wives, are visible from the outdoors.
During public events, restored working equipment, like that of the sawmill, apple packing line and blacksmith shop, are used during demonstrations to help educate the public. Although there is an abundance of historical items outdoors, the various buildings on the grounds also contain historical exhibits and items worth seeing. (When events are not going on, the buildings can be opened upon request during summer operational hours.)
The Lindeman Building was built in honor of the Lindeman brothers — Jesse, Harry, Ross and Joseph — who started the Lindeman Power Equipment Co. in Yakima in 1923. Within the building are vintage displays that include a gas station, office, tack shop, general store and early American toys. The Lindeman Archives trailer has information about the Lindeman family story.
Horse lovers won’t want to miss visiting the inside of the Horse and Buggy Building, where horse-drawn carriages, a funeral coach, milk wagon, saddles and other horse-related items are displayed. During the museum’s annual Agri-Copia event in October, a variety of horses and demonstrations of horse-drawn wagons, carriages and equipment are given.
The railroad played a huge role in the transportation of our Valley’s agriculture history. On the museum grounds sits a Burlington Northern Railroad boxcar donated to the museum from a location in Pasco. It sits on 150 feet of tracks and ties that once served as the North Yakima Nob Hill streetcar line. Inside the boxcar are replicas of Yakima railyards and downtown fruit row in the 1930s.
Three historic homes sit on the museum grounds:
• The 1908 Keys Homestead is a replica of Margaret Keys parents’ home that was once located near Keys Road in Terrace Heights. Keys worked closely with the museum to ensure that the replica was exact.
• The Amos Cabin, built in 1917 by the Joseph Amos family in Cowiche, was donated to the museum. After its arrival on the grounds, volunteers worked diligently to restore the cabin.
• Young’s Cabin, donated to the museum in 2014, is one of hundreds of prefabricated cabins built from the 1930s to the 1950s by Young’s Lumber Co. of Yakima. The cabins were used in the Valley for migrant and seasonal workers. Museum volunteers have restored the cabin and furnished it with late 1940s and early 1950s décor.
Inside the Olde Yakima Letterpress Museum, visitors can see equipment once used in the printing industry and artifacts dating back to the 1700s. During special events, visitors can experience the art and craft of letter pressing. The printing of newspapers that contained agricultural information played a prominent role in the Valley’s history.
The Visitors Center, open Tuesdays, is home to several wonderful displays. One side of the building holds the Magness Tool Collection donated by local “Mag” Magness. It contains over 3,000 restored hand tools and other items used in early pioneering life. The building is also home to the Central Washington Agricultural Museum’s library, which contains various historical agricultural information.
Next to the museum’s library is the Grange Library and exhibit. Organized by The Patrons of Husbandry, granges were formed in America to promote agriculture after the Civil War. Granges have played a significant role in the Valley’s history and were among the first organizations to include women as members and officers.
If you’re looking for outdoor activities that highlight history this summer, the museum and Fullbright Park have two annual events coming up June 17-18: Union Gap Old Town Days and Civil War Reenactment. If you enjoy Civil War history, you won’t want to miss it.
Our Valley was once home to more than 200 Civil War veterans, many of whom were pioneering farmers. In August, the museum celebrates the Valley’s agricultural history by hosting its annual Pioneer Power Show & Swap Meet. The event includes live demonstrations of equipment and an equipment parade.
Should you wish to visit the museum in between events, the grounds are open year-round. Summer hours (April through October) are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.
For self-guided tours of the grounds, the museum offers cards with additional information that can be downloaded on mobile devices. The cards can be picked up at the Visitors Center, or by contacting the museum. Although free, donations for the cards or visiting are greatly appreciated.
