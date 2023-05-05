My big sister, Alice, introduced me to live entertainment.
She was a music major in college, though she finally caved in and followed Mom’s advice to minor in “something you can fall back on.” So she wound up being a band teacher in a backwoods elementary school in southern Oregon.
That meant that the rest of us had to go to a lot of school concerts.
I don’t think there was a band instrument that Alice couldn’t play, but there seemed to be quite a number that were well beyond the talents of her students.
Didn’t seem to matter, though. The metal folding chairs at those concerts were always filled with adoring, enthusiastic parents — including some extra-loud dads who’d just gotten off hard shifts of driving log trucks, fixing graders or maybe pulling green chain at the local sawmill.
No matter how badly the kids butchered barely recognizable popular tunes, the crowd roared its approval. They’d never had much of a music program at the school before, and Alice had become the community’s queen. She’d turned their kids into gifted artists who could make magic happen with squeaky clarinets and dented tubas.
Alice also took me to my first rock concert. I was maybe 10 or 12, and she got me in to see a local band at the armory. The sound was echoey and ear-splitting, and my sister’s face was flushed with joy throughout the show.
I guess it was a pretty good group, but I left thinking it was probably just as well that her school band didn’t include any electric guitars.
That was a long time ago, though. Let’s get back to now.
In the coming weeks, as we finally emerge from the doldrums of a long, stubborn winter, we’ll be able to enjoy all the bands that DO have electric guitars — and probably some dented tubas — and are booked to perform around here.
The acts are lining up as we speak, but Yakima has enough going on these days that it’s tough to choose where to start with this month’s issue, which focuses on entertainment.
As it turns out, we have a lot of options for entertaining ourselves — even laser tag, as Christine Corbett Conklin found.
So let’s shake off the gloomy weather and tune up for some sunny summer fun.
A-one and a-two and a- …
— John Taylor
