If you’re looking for a vacation destination close to home, consider relaxing in Central Washington wine country this year. With a multitude of unique places to stay and convenient transportation options, it may be the perfect opportunity to “drink in” the beauty of our region.
In addition to standard motel offerings, there are many lodging choices, from “tiny homes” to teepees, plus transportation ranging from minibuses to hay wagons, to craft your personalized vacation.
Maybe you’d like to stay right on the grounds of a winery? Freehand Cellars in Wapato offers a guesthouse with two adjacent units featuring natural wood accents and large windows, beginning at about $95 per night for one unit. The accommodations are just steps away from the tasting room.
The two-bedroom unit can accommodate up to five people, while the one-bedroom unit can house two. Each includes a living room, kitchen, bathroom and private outdoor hot tub. One has a more modern feel, one more of a farmhouse appeal, said co-owner Eduardo Oliveira. The rentals are atop a ridge, looking out over the valley, vineyards and orchards. A tasting room on site offers a “small bites” menu. Free wine tasting is available with the purchase of a bottle of wine.
Alexandria Nicole Cellars in Prosser has four “tiny homes” available to guests, close to the winery and tasting room and on a ridge overlooking the Columbia River. The wooden houses range from 270 to 400 square feet and are designed to accommodate two people each. Beginning at about $250 per night, you’ll have one queen-size bed, a small kitchen and bathroom with shower, toilet and sink.
Each unit also has a deck plus gas grill and fire pit. Designs range from the “Gravity House” with a rolling roofline and repurposed material including a hand-crank table that raises and lowers, to the “Epiphany House” with a non-standing loft (a loft area with a low ceiling), said owner Alexandria Boyle. Guests are offered a complementary wine tasting and there are winery tours, plus limited “wine bites” available for purchase.
For a bit of continental flair, there’s the Seven Gables Pensione in Prosser. This restored 1900s farmhouse advertises a “French country feel,” with six bedrooms, each with a private bathroom, available for rent. The pensione is located on three acres of gardens, with a wraparound porch for morning coffee and a French-Provincial-style pergola for complementary continental breakfasts, according to owner Deborah Augustavo.
The bedrooms vary in décor, with features such as queen-size beds, French linens, and country French accents from Augustavo’s travels in Europe. Rooms begin at about $135 per night. The entire house also is available to rent, beginning at $625 per night. There are about a dozen wineries and wine tasting rooms in Vintners’ Village, which is a short walk from the pensione.
Or maybe you’ve always wondered what it would be like to stay in a teepee? That’s also a possibility with a venue such as the Cherry Wood Bed, Breakfast and Barn in Zillah. This site offers five 28-foot-tall canvas teepees which are mounted on concrete and stone pads. With prices beginning at about $290 per night, you can enjoy what they call “upscale camping,” with a queen or king-size bed, electric blanket, down comforter, mini-fridge, outhouses and outdoor sinks, plus community showers.
A hot breakfast is included with your stay. The teepees, which accommodate two to four people each, are set on a knoll overlooking the valley, with nearly 30 rescue horses nearby in pastures, said innkeeper Pepper Fewel. (Proceeds from the rentals go to funding a horse rescue program.) Numerous wineries are within five minutes of the site.
Another interesting option, a little further away, is to stay in a yurt at Cave B Inn and Spa Resort in Quincy. There are 25 round tents, an upscale version of the shelters sometimes associated with nomadic Asian tribes, billed as only about a 10-minute walk from Cave B’s main lodge. The yurts are next to the vineyards of the Cave B Estate Winery.
With walls of thick canvas, a Douglas fir frame and a see-through plastic window at the top of the roof for stargazing, each yurt has either two queen beds or a king bed, a leather couch, microwave, mini refrigerator, electric heating and air conditioning, and a private bathroom with shower. Prices begin at about $119, according to Jaden Jewett, front desk agent. Swimming pool access and free shuttles around the property also are offered.
To tour a variety of Valley wineries, there also are options for convenient transportation, with riders generally covering their own tasting fees, as applicable.
Wineries Express offers private group tours in two vans which accommodate from two to 10 people each. The price is about $289 to $500 for five hours, visiting perhaps five wineries in the Yakima Valley, with guests welcome to express their preferences of places to visit. Along the way, owner Eric Miller or an associate offers a running commentary on wine production and the Central Washington viticulture region. Water bottles are provided.
The Little Hopper shuttle service offers transportation to Valley breweries and wineries. You can customize a tour, according to Wendy King, owner and operator. It is recommended to call as far in advance as possible. The company offers a private shuttle bus (soon to be two) for rent that seats 14 people. There is a minimum rental of three hours, at a cost of about $475 for the bus and driver, with each additional hour at $85.
Water and pretzels are offered onboard. There is also a flat-fee, hop-on-hop-off, $20 ride available to four or five area breweries, with plans underway for a similar convenience for wineries.
If you’d like your ride to be a little more rustic, there’s also the option of a horse-drawn wagon on the east side of the Yakima Valley. Red Mountain Trails, based in Benton City (which also offers horseback rides through vineyards and guided bicycle tours), has a horse-drawn wagon which will carry you on a 20-minute ride through vineyards on special event weekends or a year-round, four-hour tour of four to five wineries.
The four-hour tour includes lunch, snacks and water. The wagon is a red buckboard with padded bench seats that can accommodate 10-12 people, said Teresa Owen, co-owner. Cost is $10 per person for the shorter ride and about $150 per person for the four-hour tour of wineries.
There are countless other choices for vacationing in Central Washington wine country, from more traditional hotels, motels and Airbnbs in which to stay — to limousines in which to tour. The opportunities are almost as varied as our region’s selection of world-class wines!