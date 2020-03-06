With its striking Neoclassical architecture, including stately Corinthian columns and a soaring 287-foot dome, the Washington State Capitol building in Olympia is an impressive sight from any angle. However, as you climb the 42 granite steps (marking Washington’s status as the 42nd state), into the marble entryway, an amazing array of architectural detail and history begins to unfold.
Although state legislators are scheduled to be present only until March 12 this year, free tours of the Capitol continue year-round. On a recent visit to Olympia, I enjoyed taking one of these 50-minute walk-throughs.
Our personable tour guide, David Maltman, began with some history of the capital city. He explained how, after the Lewis and Clark expeditions, there was rapid expansion in the Pacific Northwest. Olympia was a significant port, with about 1,000 citizens by the 1850s.
Because area residents were tired of trekking to Oregon City for any governmental business, they formed their own territory, which would eventually become known as the Washington Territory. By 1889, Washington was a state and, by 1911, it was time to start thinking about a new capitol — or legislative building, as it’s now called.
This was not to be a simple project. Calling upon architects from New York, who had already completed other buildings on the campus, and apparently buoyed by a great deal of enthusiasm, construction began in 1922. By the time the $7 million structure was finished in 1928, it would have what today is arguably the fifth-tallest masonry dome in the world, according to Rebecca Catlett, tour services supervisor.
It is surpassed only by buildings such as St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome. What makes the exterior masonry dome even more remarkable is that it has no steel or wood infrastructure. Rather, it is made like an igloo, as a self-supporting structure with masonry pieces fit to form the rounded shape.
It’s difficult to comprehend the massive scale of the Capitol building. To cite just one example, the magnificent 25-foot bronze Tiffany chandelier that hangs from the center of the inside dome weighs five tons and is attached by a 101-foot chain, Maltman said.
Yet it is only one of the “world’s largest collection of Tiffany-designed light fixtures” in the building. The light fixtures are not of the colorful stained-glass variety we have come to associate with the name “Tiffany,” but are stunning nonetheless. (It was interesting to learn that the light bulbs only need to be changed about every 10 years, since they operate at a slightly lower voltage and burn 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This is a good thing since a special scaffolding must be erected just to accomplish the task!)
Everywhere you look in the Capitol there is marble, from the main corridors to House of Representatives and Senate chambers to the beautiful State Reception Room on the third floor where dignitaries are entertained. The marble for these floors, walls and interior columns comes from France, Italy, Belgium, Germany and Alaska.
Other Greek and Roman accents range from the exterior columns on all four sides of the building to statuary and architectural flourishes. The ceilings, archways and cornices are eye-catching, with carved detail of flowers and other Roman-inspired patterns, often with contrasting pastel paint accenting the intricate designs. Lush carpeting in much of the building incorporates a pink rhododendron motif. The Pacific rhododendron is our state flower.
A particular highlight of the Capitol tours is visiting the galleries that overlook the House of Representatives and Senate chambers where the business of state is conducted. Both chambers are imposing, with the House featuring two-person walnut desks to accommodate some 98 state representatives from 49 districts. The Senate has individual mahogany desks for 49 state senators.
Other areas of interest within the Capitol include the Governor’s office and Secretary of State’s office. Both are situated on the second floor and have reception areas open to the public on weekdays.
Part of the lore of the Capitol building is the talk of earthquake damage which occurred through the years. The 2001, 6.8-magnitude quake, for example, actually caused the dome to shift, with a couple of cracks appearing in marble paneling. Legislators and staff were moved out of the building for about two years until damage could be thoroughly assessed and restoration work done, said Catlett. However, all in all, the structure has endured amazingly well, she observed.
Today, visitors are allowed to tour all four floors of the Capitol, with tours predictably ending at a gift shop. You can also visit other key buildings adjacent to the Capitol, including the Georgian-style Governor’s Mansion and the Neoclassical-style Temple of Justice, where the Washington State Supreme Court is housed.
There is no longer a state history museum in Olympia to tour. A museum housed in the circa 1923 Lord Mansion closed in 2014 for renovations and never reopened, according to the Thurston Talk website.
To learn more about the people who helped to make the city what it is today, there are tours available at the Bigelow House Museum, less than two miles from the Capitol. Here, Bigelow family pioneers and their descendants lived from the 1850s until 2005. The white frame house, which some claim to be the oldest residence in Olympia, is charming, with historic furnishings that transport you through the years.
There is memorabilia from an 1871 visit by Susan B. Anthony, plus everything from clothing to typewriters, a 1950s-style kitchen and even an autoharp given to a family member upon her visit to Yakima some decades ago.
Just one day in Olympia can offer a greater appreciation for the heritage of our state.