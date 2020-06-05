I find hard-to-reach vacation spots alluring. Especially places that are in the midst of nature, with limited Wi-Fi.
For years I’d considered getting away from it all to the village of Stehekin not only because it is fairly remote, but also because the lush forests, the rugged mountain peaks and the crystal clear waters of Lake Chelan add up to my kind of vacation destination. Last June, during a particularly difficult time in my own life, when I had just been diagnosed with breast cancer, my dear friend Jen and I escaped for a two-night getaway to this remote village.
The weather was mild, there were hardly any other tourists about, and the Wi-Fi was weak or non-existent. Those 48 hours in Stehekin were truly some of the best I’ve had on vacation in a long, long time.
Tucked away at the northernmost tip of Lake Chelan in Wenatchee County, Stehekin is only accessible by boat, helicopter, small plane or, for the most adventurous of our friends, by foot. While there are no longer commercial seaplane trips out of city of Chelan, the “Lady of the Lake” passenger ferries offer year-round boat access.
One of the best parts of visiting Stehekin is the long boat ride to get there. As you cruise slowly up Lake Chelan and stop at several different “ports,” the stress and anxiety of city life and busyness slip away. We lazed on the top deck of the boat, unwrapping our layers of clothing as the chilly morning warmed up to a pleasant sunshine-filled day. While Jen and I were planning to spend the entire weekend, some passengers on the boat were only going up for a day trip, which gives people a few hours to explore the village.
The boat ride is either two-and-half hours or four hours, depending on the boat you select. We chose a quick trip up and the long boat back. The scenery over the hours changes dramatically from the dry landscape of Chelan to a forested and dramatic mountainous region as you go north. Lake Chelan is just over 50 miles long, putting Stehekin deep in the forests close to the Pacific Crest Trail and Canada. In fact, it is a favored mail and rest stop for hikers attempting the Pacific Crest Trail.
Lodging in Stehekin is varied — from The Lodge at Stehekin located right at the ferry dock to the Stehekin Valley Ranch farther up the valley, to an assortment of Airbnb options. We stayed in a rustic and clean room at The Lodge at Stehekin and explored the area on foot every day.
We set up a hammock between two pine trees down by the lake and read and napped and just stared out at the growing whitecaps on Lake Chelan. We brought plenty of snacks for lunches and had dinner in the lodge each night. The food at the lodge was very good, even if the menu was limited. Because they have sparse internet service, our server carefully wrote down my credit card number to run later when they could access their bank line.
The night sky is especially dark in Stehekin and stargazing is a must. We bundled up and watched the evening sky move and change slowly over the lake. Unsurprisingly, we were in bed early each night because a restful vacation is tiring! As two busy moms, time away meant more relaxing than doing and we napped a lot.
The next day we rented a side-by-side Polaris from Stehekin Discovery Bikes and spent several hours driving up the valley and visiting many of the fantastic natural and historical sites. Stehekin Discovery Bikes has several rental options: everything from bikes, bike trailers, side-by-sides, kayaks and even small electric boats to take out on the lake when the weather is calm enough. The lake was too choppy most of the time we were there and much too cold to swim in. I imagine in the height of summer the water is a welcome reprieve.
We drove up the valley and visited the famous Stehekin Pastry Company. Though it was closed, they had put out all sorts of baked goods—including gluten free treats—on the honor system inside a gazebo on their property. We purchased several delicious treats. I am eager to go back someday and enjoy their lunch offerings.
The Stehekin School is a registered historic landmark and is just up the road from the bakery. It is open to the public and you can see what life was like for generations of schoolchildren. Built in 1921 and closed in 1988, it is filled with historical information and school projects from days gone by.
We visited all sorts of sights along the way, easily marked on a local tourist map. At the end of the road we gazed from over a high bridge down to the gorgeous, roaring Stehekin river.
Stehekin has a lot to offer: bike riding, horseback riding, all kinds of hiking from easy to strenuous multi-day backpacking trips, fishing, kayaking, and of course, relaxing. I love to travel on the shoulder season (the period between a destination’s high and low tourism seasons, when hotel and travel prices are often cheaper), so I’d recommend going in May or June or even venturing out in the winter months for some snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Stehekin is remote and beautiful, relaxing and interesting. No matter your own reasons for needing to unplug and get away, I highly encourage you to visit Stehekin in 2020.
As of press time, boat trips on the Lady of the Lake were limited to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays because of the coronavirus. Check ladyofthelake.com for updates.
Call The Lodge at Stehekin at
(509) 682-4677 to ensure they’re still taking guests.