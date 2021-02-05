With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you might be wondering what to do with the kids at home this year.
If your child is still doing distance learning, or even a split schedule, it might fall on you to make the day as special as ever. Especially if the kids are used to the typical classroom exchange of candy and handwritten Valentine’s cards, or even accustomed to enjoying an annual classroom party, Valentine’s Day 2021 is going to look quite a bit different.
But that doesn’t mean it needs to be any less special. Valentine’s Day allows kids to get creative, and there’s no reason to miss a beat.
With a few simple materials, and a bit of creativity, you can put together easy crafting activities to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the kids. Make these items at home to make the day feel just as special as ever.
Valentine’s Candy Bark
Is there anything sweeter than chocolate for Valentine’s Day? Kick things up a notch and make festive candy bark with the kids. They’ll love being able to help decorate the top of the bark, along with breaking it apart into oblong shapes.
Ingredients:
3 (4-ounce) bars semi-sweet baker’s chocolate
Valentine’s sprinkles
Valentine’s M&Ms
Conversation Hearts candies
Directions:
Line a rectangle or square baking dish with parchment paper.
Break up the chocolate into a microwaveable bowl. Microwave for 30 seconds, and then stir. Continue to heat the chocolate in 10-second increments, stirring in between each, until the chocolate is fully smooth and melted.
Pour all of the melted chocolate into the prepared baking dish. Use a spatula to smooth the top.
Sprinkle the top of the chocolate with Valentine’s Day sprinkles, Valentine’s M&Ms, and Conversation Hearts candies. Feel free to sprinkle with any additional Valentine’s candies you choose.
Place the baking dish in the freezer for two hours to allow the candy bark to set.
Once the candy bark is set, break it into smaller pieces before enjoying.
Potato Painted Hearts
The kids may not believe you when you tell them they get to paint with a potato. But it certainly makes for great fun at home. Creating heart-shaped stamps to punch onto paper is an exciting activity for the whole family to enjoy. Mix and match traditional Valentine’s Day colors of red, white and pink or even throw in a few additional colors to really mixing things up.
Materials:
1 large russet potato
Scissors
Peeler
Pink paint
White paint
Construction paper or cardstock
Directions:
Cut the potato in half. This will create two potato stamps.
Draw a heart on the inside of the potato. Using a peeler, cut around the shape. You may need to use a knife for a portion of the cutting.
Cut hearts out of construction paper.
Dip the potato heart into the paint, and then stamp it onto the heart cut-out to make a design. Allow to fully dry.
Heart-Eyed Emoji Valentines
Just because the traditional valentine exchange won’t be happening in the classroom this year, it doesn’t mean those handwritten notes need to fall by the wayside! Have the kids make their own charming heart-eyed emoji valentines with just construction paper and glue. These cute and trendy shapes will serve as the perfect canvas for a sweet note addressed to a family member or friend.
Materials:
Yellow, red and tan construction paper or cardstock
Glue stick
Scissors
Directions:
Cut large circles out of the yellow construction paper.
Cut two small hearts out of the red construction paper, and cut a mouth out of the tan construction paper.
Glue the heart eyes and mouth onto the yellow circle to create a face. Allow the glue to fully dry.
Write a sweet note on the back of each heart-eyed emoji valentine.