For those who enjoy immersing themselves in the arts or small-town atmospheres, a day spent in Tieton is an excellent opportunity to do both.
The town’s business boom began shortly after the settlement of early agricultural pioneers when small businesses were established to conduct commerce and supply essentials. By 1942, when Tieton was incorporated, the core businesses surrounded today’s Tieton City Park. The following three decades found Tieton’s businesses thriving until changes to agriculture, the economy and shopping in nearby Yakima resulted in many of them closing.
I recently had the pleasure of visiting with Tieton locals at the Tieton Senior Center. While there, they shared stories about the wonderful businesses that once surrounded their town square. Some recalled going to the town’s movie theater, where they used fruit boxes as chairs to watch shows. Others recalled bowling in the town’s one-time bowling alley.
Sadly, for decades the stories of locals and the empty buildings were the only reminders of the town’s heyday. A quarter century later, with the help of the Mighty Tieton, the Tieton Arts & Humanities, support of the community and changes to agriculture, the town of about 1,400 people has made a comeback.
In 2005, Ed Marquand, a Seattle businessman, was enjoying a bicycle ride through Tieton when goatheads got the better of his bicycle tires. As a result, he spent a few hours sitting in the town square park, where he noticed that several of the old buildings were vacant. It was an observation that ultimately led Marquand and another Seattle businessman, Michael Longyear, into developing an idea to help re-energize Tieton.
Their idea? Restore the wonderful old buildings through adaptive reuse methods and help rejuvenate Tieton by filling them with various artists and artesian businesses. The two men began purchasing several of the vacant buildings and sharing their ideas with community members, artists and acquaintances who embraced and supported the concept. It was the start of the Mighty Tieton.
Today, the art and artesian businesses that set up shop in Tieton are situated alongside other existing local businesses that surround the town square. The combination is what allows the town to maintain its small-town charm, while also offering an abundance of art.
East of the town square, on Wisconsin Street, stands the old Kolbi Larson Fruit Company Warehouse. Today the building serves as the home for the Tieton Mosaic, where artists design and build mosaic murals for public and private entities. Their wonderful work can be seen in city parks, along roadways and in private businesses and homes throughout the Northwest. The building also hosts the Trimpin Sound Space, a room filled with experimental items that have been turned into music-producing machines. They are part of Seattle’s national award-winning genius Trimpin’s collection. The Tieton Arts & Humanities also has a gallery in the warehouse for various exhibits and events.
The once-vacant building at the southeast corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Maple Street has been transformed into the Boxx Gallery. Started by Rob and Michelle Wyles and Karen Quint, Boxx Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery that showcases unique and frequently rotating exhibits. It’s also a gathering space for public and private events with a percentage of the funds raised given to the Highland Food Bank to help support the community.
If you enjoy high-end meals and the art of cooking, Nomad Kitchen & Mercantile is worth a visit. The once-empty building has been transformed into a kitchen that offers meals prepared with locally grown vegetables and meats, and locally produced cheeses. After eating, outdoor enthusiasts should visit the outdoor themed mercantile in the same building.
On the opposite side of the town square is Elm Street, where two additional one-time abandoned buildings now house Mighty Tieton businesses. At the southwest corner of Elm Street and Wisconsin Avenue is one building shared by three entities. The first is Wallflower Social, where visitors can purchase some of Paper Hammer’s paper and bindery goods or buy well-crafted espresso drinks, sandwiches, toasts, local cheeses, wines and beers.
Paper Hammer Studio is next door, where Marquand oversees the art of designing and producing handmade books. Visiting Marquand Editions is a wonderful way to see the artistic talent, labor, and process of creating eloquent and limited-edition books.
Farther south on Elm Street is 601 Studios. For followers of individual artists, venturing inside the building is worth one’s time. Currently, the location houses the studios of Rob and Michelle Wyles, Rosie Saldaña, Arturo Solorio, Sammy Alverez and Brian Holtzinger.
The Tieton community also acknowledges that art isn’t just for adults. Believing that engaging and exposing youths to art is important, a youth center was opened in the old Phillips 66 service station at Tieton Avenue and Maple Street. The program is the result of the Tieton Arts & Humanities and the Highland School District, which worked together to establish art instruction for children. Since opening inside the Fueling Station, they have expanded the program to youth of all ages.
The various Mighty Tieton Venues are available for private visits, although arrangements to do so are required well in advance. Meanwhile, for a donation, public tours are available at 11 a.m. on most Saturdays.
During events held throughout the year, most of the businesses and buildings are open to the public. Included among those events are the 10x10x10 Tieton Exhibition (Aug. 5-Oct. 8), the Dia de los Muertos celebration (October) and a Holiday Crafts & Antiques Bazaar (December).
For more information visit the Mighty Tieton website at mightytieton.com, or call 509-494-2009.
