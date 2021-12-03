If nothing else, this seemingly endless pandemic has at least spared most of us from one of the more awkward and treacherous traditions on the calendar: the office Christmas party.
Few things sap employee morale more than having to offer obligatory applause after your boss has shrugged off his sport coat and torn off his tie for a drunken karaoke performance of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run.” Or, as the evening progresses, perhaps his rousing take on, say, Nelly’s “Hot in Here.”
There are things you just can’t unsee or unhear. And a disturbing number of them seem to happen at cringey company Christmas parties.
But with many employers eschewing the occasion to avoid spreading the virus — or to pre-empt the possibility of lawsuits after especially over-the-top gatherings — this year’s looking like another year when we can avoid all that unpleasantness.
Fine by me.
Having attended office festivities that have featured everything from a low-speed/high blood alcohol content golf cart rollover at a country club to a tipsy coworker wheeling a vacuum cleaner onto a ballroom floor as a dance partner, I’ve seen enough to last me awhile.
I’m ready for a peaceful holiday season at home. If I have a few too many and decide to go put up an air sock on my back deck, I’ll have no one but the neighbors to answer to the next Monday.
So how else can we celebrate? Glad you asked, because we have some thoughts:
As winter sets in, throw a wild party of your own … for all the wild birds that flit around your neighborhood looking for food. Carol Barany has some practical tips on how to set out a tempting table in your backyard trees.
Go shopping for thoughtful, one-of-a-kind local gifts you won’t find on Amazon. Christine Corbett Conklin has some suggestions to get you started. And you might be surprised at much simpler it can make your Christmas list.
You could also just stay home and cook. Andrea McCoy’s got a Bundt cake recipe that’ll warm up a chilly evening or sweeten your morning coffee as the snowflakes swirl by your kitchen window.
Or sure, if it’s really that important to you, go ahead and have a home office party. Invite your coworkers to join you by Zoom, if you want. Crank up some disco music, sing your lungs out and work out those dance moves while you’re waiting for Santa this Christmas Eve.
But you might want to give it a second thought before you upload any of that to the company newsletter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.