The Maldives — a small island nation off the southwest corner of India — is famous for its clear blue, warm water and over-water bungalows. Alluring photos of the Maldives are in every serious traveler’s portfolio. A whimsical and romantic trip to the Maldives is on many bucket lists — and for good reason.
This once-in-a-lifetime trip was made even more special as the world cautiously opened after COVID last March. This trip was a Christmas gift, given to me by my husband in the heart of the pandemic, a silver lining somewhere in the future that we could dream about and look forward to. It took two years to make it happen and magically, COVID testing requirements for entry and departure around the world changed a week before we departed, making the trip far less stressful than it would have been.
We took a 15-hour trip from Seattle to Dubai, where we rested for two nights and saw the sights of this vast desert city. From Dubai, we traveled another three hours to the capital city of Male, where we were met by a representative from our resort. We shuttled to our resort’s own airport lounge just in view of the largest seaplane operation in the world. The Maldives is made up of nearly 2,000 islands, only 200 of which are inhabited. Most travelers fly into Male and then take a boat or a seaplane to their island resort. Our resort was a 30-minute seaplane ride over the most majestic scenery of atolls and islands, white sand and kaleidoscopic blues across the water.
We coasted down for an easy landing on the waters outside of Lux Resort on the South Ari Atoll. Our eyes popped at the serene beauty we had dropped into. We were greeted by our own butler for the week, a charming young lady named Rita from Portugal. We enjoyed a fresh drink and cool washcloths as we lounged at reception check-in. Rita learned our activity and food preferences for the week so she could be sure our goals for our vacation were met.
There was nothing else on the island except our resort, staffed by some 500 personnel who were housed in a discreet village alongside guest cabanas. We were fortunate to have one of the quintessential over-water villas that is beyond description (but I’ll try).
Deliberately placed, we had a lot of privacy from the back of our villa. The villa was spacious and full of light, with large sliding glass doors out to a deck and a vista beyond with nothing but undulating blue ocean. We had a spacious bathroom with discreet views of the ocean below us from every part.
Our large bed had a window in the floor next to it so I could lie in bed at night, turn on the light under the villa and watch sharks, stingrays and various fish swim past. From our deck we could lounge on comfortable sofas and chairs or lie on a hammock hanging over the water. We could walk down into the water and swim around. Every night we had the pleasure of watching baby reef sharks come into the area, drawn by our lights. We relished magnificent views and abundant sea life right from our room.
During the day, we donned complimentary snorkel gear and snorkeled from our deck. We swam out to a nearby reef and saw a stunning variety of tropical fish. Josh even saw a large shark out beyond our villa. The water was always warm and comfortable, and we felt safe and had a lot of fun.
The resort had several ocean-themed activities including scuba diving, snorkeling, jet skiing, sailing, kayaking and a chance to swim with whale sharks. The seas were rough while we were there, though, so we only took a short snorkeling trip and kayaked in a protective bay. Our days were filled with land-based relaxing activities including walks down the center sandy path of the island, relaxing poolside with a great book or dining in one of the many restaurants. We took a lot of naps and I read several novels. We spent a lot of our time just being still and savoring the environment and each other’s company.
Two unique features of the resort that we came to cherish were the daily bottle hunt and the Tree of Wishes. Resort staff hide clear glass bottles with a message inside all around the resort grounds each day and guests hunt them to discover a gift — the message inside details the free item they’ve won from the resort. We had a blast hunting bottles and enjoyed a great bottle of complimentary wine one day for our efforts.
The Tree of Wishes is similar to wishing tree festivals in Japan and Brazil. The tree is an old stately tree on the resort grounds that has thousands of swaying red ribbons tied gently to every limb. We each selected a ribbon and wrote out a passionate wish and tied it to the tree; guests are encouraged to donate money while doing so to support local orphanages. The image of thousands of peoples’ dreams swaying in this majestic tree on this tropical island was memorable.
Each morning we waltzed down the sand path to a buffet breakfast that was international and full of delectable treats. We tried just about everything, the morning stretching before us as though breakfast was an event in and of itself. Each day I had homemade local kombucha and local yogurt as well as fresh squeezed juice concoctions and then a different country’s specialty. We usually ate so much and lingered so long that lunch wasn’t necessary except for maybe a glass of champagne with some raw oysters or a carton of truffle fries and a mojito.
We traveled over both of our birthdays and our personal butler Rita made sure we were feted. On each of our birthdays she arranged a complimentary bottle of champagne and a decadent personalized chocolate cake in our room. The cake was too big for us alone, so we made fast friends on the beach each day by sharing generous slices of gooey, rich chocolate.
Lux has nine restaurants and bars, each with a different theme and cultural focus. We dined on Moroccan-inspired tagines, Indian curies, dreamy seafood (of course), Southeast Asian delights, sushi and to-die-for Italian.
We spent the better part of one day at their spa, enjoying a couples massage in an overwater bungalow, our faces positioned strategically so we could look straight down through a window into the water and see majestic rays, small sharks and abundant fish swim by.
Our resort had so many lovely touches that made the small island feel cozy and fun. They had a library that was open all the time with books to select to read while on vacation, but also a quiet reading nook facing the ocean. They offered several arts and crafts classes in a seaside lean-to and we both came home with pictures painted on the sides of coconuts. The island had swings in the water and decks and lounges placed strategically for quiet moments.
We loved this vacation. It was relaxing and beautiful and centered us as a couple. This was a bucket-list trip for Josh, and I learned a lot about the value of relaxing in beauty with each other and not always striving to learn and absorb more.
Put the Maldives on your travel list — I promise it will be worth it!
