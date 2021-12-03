“We’re going to start off with a little “Chaos Rag” — that’s a good term for it — CHAOS RAAAGGG,” Cockaphonics frontman Raymond Malstead, who goes by Rayko on stage, muses into the microphone.
Two hours earlier the clackety-clack of his diesel truck filled the air as he backed a horse trailer up to the front of Bearded Monkey Music. The trailer carried precious cargo, his 100-year-old upright grand piano.
Drummer Dan Koenig emerged from the passenger seat holding a single mannequin arm, a Swisher Sweet held between its plastic fingers. He casually smoked the cigar, letting the arm swing down and rest at his side between puffs, and launched into a story.
“I was driving home last week, and I see someone had just driven their car into the Yakima River,” he said with casual excitement. He could easily be talking about a really good sandwich he’d just had for lunch. “So anyway, I pulled over and jumped in, pulled them out of the car and to the shore.”
Dan then went about his business smoking, talking and unloading gear.
“La-da da da la-da dada,” croons Rayko as he pounds the piano keys. Like a gypsy caravan pretending to be more drunk than they are, his fingers slide and stagger then quickly snap back to rhythm and precision as the drums slam in with a rat ta-ta — tat tat.
“Chaos Rag,” “The Pirate Waltz” and the melodic “Vaudeville” take you on a journey, a drunken saloon nightmare. Ray rises from his bench, both hands hard onto the keys, his court jester black and white face encouraging the crowd to sing along, dance and make noise.
Eighteen months and one pandemic later, the Cockaphonics are preparing for their biggest show yet, opening a show at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima. The band has grown from two members to three, adding trombone player Chris Nobbs to the mix. “I now believe every band needs a horn,” Ray declares.
The addition of Chris has increased commitment and preparation. This isn’t a novelty side project, it’s a legitimate band, a rehearsed performance art piece. The more one listens, the more one realizes how intricate the music is. Every drumbeat is choreographed to the timing of the piano. Ray changes signatures on the fly, dropping beats off the end of a measure. It’s a musical chairs game he’s playing, a three-card Monte on the ivories. Fortunately, Dan is in on where the queen is.
At the Seasons, the Cockaphonics are taking the stage to a sold-out crowd that barely knows the headlining act, let alone this trio of vagabond miscreants. Dan sits behind his drums and pushes his hair back into a rooster comb. Chris takes center stage barefoot, his silver horn in hand and a bowler hat casting a shadow over his face. It’s a pressure position for him, the only guy standing on stage, bridging movement between the piano and drums.
Meanwhile, Ray is living his dream. No need for the trailer and the archaic upright tonight. The venue’s Steinway Grand is worthy of a gypsy heist, tonight more than content to bang the keys off the harp, letting them ring against the restored church’s domed ceiling.
Then it begins. The audience isn’t sure at first. Where’s the groove? Where’s the singer? But then it hits them, they find that rhythm, that swoony sway in the chaos that feeds Ray’s soul. The tit — tit — rat-tatt tat on the drums, the horn over the top.
Ray has leapt from the stage to distribute kazoos to the crowd, now blaring along to a tornado of piano, drums and horn. Like moths drawn to a flame, they leave their seats and come down front to dance. The tempo picks up speed. The crowd is theirs; the music is theirs and on this stage the world could be theirs.
The Cockaphonics could be Greek mythology’s lost creature, the drunken cousin to the phoenix rising from the ashes of Ray’s previous band, Jipsea Party. Instead of the phoenix rising in a majestic fiery rebirth, The Cockaphonics are the brooding still birth of discord, the sound of Ray sulking alone on the piano.
It was Dan’s idea to add drums, something Ray gave no chance of success. Dan proved him wrong. With the addition of drums, Cockaphonics were truly born. For a while the art of BEING Cockaphonics was as important as CREATING MUSIC as Cockaphonics.
Both Ray and Dan possess an style. Enlisting top artists from the area to produce logos and merchandise took center stage. Buy a Cockaphonics shirt, take a picture wearing it, and Ray will put it online with a public shout-out thanking you.
Dan has a custom guitar strap he received as a gift. No guitars in Cockaphonics? No problem. He wears it during other gigs when he slings his ax.
With Chris on board the music and performance take center stage. Dan and Chris live in Yakima, Ray in Wenatchee. They take turns driving to practice every week, alternating each other’s home cities, and that effort shows.
For the longest time, unless one experienced Cockaphonics live, it was hard to hear their music. This is rapidly changing as they are actively recording.
They just released their first music video, “Holiday Ska.” Sung by Dan, It’s the one song they currently have with actual lyrics. It’s a fantastic video to watch, combining a day’s worth of footage featuring freak show stunt performers. The band smashes pianos, concrete blocks and even each other before playing a flaming piano bonfire as the sun sets.
So much music has become formulaic, so predictable. The Cockaphonics are a refreshing respite, defining what live music should be; a gypsy party stumbled upon in the woods. With their upcoming shows, there are plenty of opportunities to see them soon, and with their dedication, many performances to look forward to in the future.
