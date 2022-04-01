When we focus on collaboration instead of competition, the pie becomes bigger, the world becomes larger and the opportunities become greater. This mentality not only strengthens us as individuals but also as businesses and as a community.
“We really are ‘a part’ of the businesses in the area, rather than ‘apart,’ says Teresa Owen. “We love learning about people — and having relationships with our neighbors means we can tell people about other experiences in the area that we think they’ll love.”
Teresa and Jeff Owen own and run Red Mountain Trails and Winery, situated on Red Mountain in Benton City. And their focus on collaboration versus competition? It’s not only admirable but worthy of the utmost respect.
“What makes our area great is our relationship with the other wineries and businesses in our area. We really are a community of attractions that together can make for a great week or weekend visit for anyone,” says Teresa.
“For people who come to Red Mountain but aren’t big red-wine enthusiasts, most any of us out here can direct you to what wineries have white wines in their offerings. If you want to taste and learn about biodynamic farming and winemaking, you’ll love our bike tour as it stops at Hedges Estates, a certified biodynamic vineyard. And if you’re not a wine drinker at all, you’ll still love a wagon ride or horseback ride through the vineyards.”
Teresa grew up on Red Mountain — in fact, her family was the first one there, before anyone had planted any grapes. “It was beautiful, wide-open desert,” says Teresa. I grew up absolutely horse-crazy and rode my horses all over out here. Kiona Winery planted the first vineyards in this area and I began working for them in high school.”
When Teresa’s mother died in 2010, Teresa and Jeff purchased the family farm. “We considered planting a vineyard but instead we decided to start a horse business,” Teresa said. “It’s been amazing. Jeff and I have always loved outdoor pursuits — he’s a ski patroller at White Pass and I was a raft guide — so this was a very natural fit for us.”
They began offering horseback rides on Red Mountain in 2011 and the business has grown and evolved ever since.
“We added wagon rides in 2015 and that makes it even easier for people of different abilities and interests to enjoy the area,” says Teresa. “We also added bike tours around the same time, which is (literally) Jeff’s wheel-house.”
In 2019, Jeff and Teresa opened Red Mountain Trails Winery at the farm, which has made their entire experience more exceptional and inclusive than ever.
“Growing up out here and working in the vineyards and wineries, I was always interested in making wine but honestly was intimidated,” Teresa says. “The winemakers out here are world-class experts and I’m a horse-crazy person whose sole contribution to the wine industry has been as a consumer.
“I started asking my neighbor (Ed Shaw, E&E Shaw Vineyards/Portrait Cellars) to teach me. He had a winery and made excellent red wine and wanted to retire.
“As my husband and I started to get more into winemaking, we realized it was a perfect addition to our tour business and something we really enjoyed doing together. Of course, as soon as we mentioned it to anyone out here, their first response was always, ‘How can we help?’ It was amazing — this community is truly supportive in every way.”
But the experience at Red Mountain Trails Winery won’t be your normal tasting room experience — and that’s exactly how Teresa and Jeff like it.
“When we opened the winery in 2019, our tasting room was a canvas-wall tent that originally served as our honeymoon tent when we got married. We are big believers in boot-strapping our business. It’s very ‘on-brand’ as well. We strive to be approachable and very low-key. We are a ‘no-pinkies-up’ kind of wine-tasting experience.”
Their winery experience has changed a bit, with an outdoor pavilion on their ranch serving as the tasting room where you can enjoy breathtaking views of the vineyards while sipping wine by a campfire — and then visit their farm animals with your kids in between tastings. Their tours — on horseback, in a wagon or on a bike — are a completely immersive experience as well.
“When you come with us, you are IN the vines, in the dirt. We are talking about glacial erratics, bud break, veraison, canopy management, hopefully in a way that is entertaining even if you are not a farmer or wine-drinker. If you were to taste at any winery out here after our tour, our hope would be that you’d have an even deeper understanding of what makes the wine you like the wine you like.”
When I asked Teresa about their future plans, her answer was, of course, focused on their community and about continuing to do whatever they can to continue to bring each other up.
“This community’s collaboration with its neighbors is a huge part of this area’s charm and an important part of the story that we will always share with our visitors. And our future plans really just focus on that: continuing to showcase everything that is special about this area — from the vineyards to all of the other tasting rooms, to our own wines.”
I don’t know about you, but people like this are the ones who inspire me the most — and the ones I will do my best to bring up and celebrate any chance I get.
Who’s ready for a trail ride?
