In 1906, George and Mary Donald’s home on the northwest corner of North Second Street and East Lincoln Avenue burned. Wanting to build a fine new home, the Donalds hired Henry Weatherwax, a renowned architect who had designed structures at world fairs and across America.
Completed in 1908 for $25,000, their new home was one of the finest in the city. The main floor held the kitchen, dining room, front room, den, library and two fireplaces. Accessible by a beautiful staircase, the second floor had six bedrooms and four bathrooms. Although no longer in existence, the third floor held the living quarters of the family’s “nurse” or nanny. The basement (accessible by two staircases, one below the large staircase and another servant staircase near the kitchen) consisted of a bedroom for another employee, possibly their Chinese cook, storerooms, a laundry and a bathroom.
Materials used to build the Donald House came from a variety of sources. The stone for the home was shipped from Kingston, Ontario, while other materials like the woodwork were of local origin. Mr. A.W. Ambrose, his son E.J. Ambrose and the Cascade Lumber Co. handcrafted the 12-foot mission-style sideboard, and a German immigrant who learned woodcarving while in prison carved the large dining room table and chairs. Both the sideboard and dining room table and chairs are still in the house’s dining room.
George and Mary Donald lived in their new home with their four children for the remainder of their marriage. After George’s death on March 14, 1919, Mary and the children stayed in the home for a few years before moving to a flat in New York City in the mid-1920s.
In 1929, Mary Donald began negotiating the sale of the house with the Woman’s Century Club via correspondence and with the assistance of her uncle, George Vance. In 1930, the Woman’s Century Club bought the home for $30,000.
Prior to the purchase of the home, the Woman’s Century Club had already made history with its formation on March 28, 1927. The club was the combination of the North Yakima Woman’s Club and the Twentieth Century Club, both of which were approximately quarter-century-old clubs at the time of their merger. When they joined, they celebrated the event with a mock wedding ceremony.
With approximately 282 members, one of their first tasks was finding a location that would meet their needs. The Donald House did just that.
After taking possession of the house, the Woman’s Century Club hired architect F.H. Fassett to design changes to accommodate the club’s needs. The remodeling included the removal of the third floor, and four bedrooms and three baths on the second floor for an auditorium and stage. The project also added the house’s north entrance and removed the fireplace on the first floor.
Throughout the history of the Woman’s Century Club, various departments were formed for the purpose of community engagement and club members’ interests. They included Literature, Garden, Home Economics, Dramatic and Arts, Public Welfare, Junior, Music and Art, Fun and Frolic, Pacesetters and an Antiques Study Department.
Just shy of a century later, the club’s departments are now Antique, Arts and Travel, Bridge and Games, Healthy Selections, and two of its oldest, Literary and Garden. Of all their departments, it’s the Garden Department’s hard work that is most visible to the public.
Formed in May 1929, seven years shy of a century ago, the Garden Department is also historic. Until recently, the department was the longest club in state history to be members of the Washington State Organization of Federated Garden Clubs. They withdrew their membership in 2021 due to the combination of COVID and decreasing membership in the department.
At one time the Garden Department had 32 members. Since its inception, the department has been tasked with the care of the lawn and garden. It’s a task that has become increasingly difficult because the department now has just five members, although their hard work remains a treasure to be seen. Perhaps one of the best reminders of their longevity and loving care is that of the beautiful eye-catching rhododendrons, which are estimated to have been planted 75 years ago. (By the way, if you love working in beautiful gardens, the Woman’s Century Club Garden Department would love to have you join!)
Today the Woman’s Century Club’s Donald House and its beautiful grounds stand as a testimony to the city’s historic past. On Dec. 12, 1976, the Donald House was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. Three years later, on Sept. 18, 1979, a plaque designating the house as historical was placed outside the home during a public dedication. The house has also been placed on the city of Yakima’s Local Historical Registry.
The Woman’s Century Club and its various departments are always open to new members. Meanwhile, the house is also available for various events and meeting rentals. If you are interested in learning more about the club or the house, they can be contacted through their website at www.yakimawcc.org or by calling 509-453-3921.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.