In Milan, they’re still gaga over last month’s street styles. Fendi, Prada — everybody was there.
And the looks? To die for. Of course.
The ‘90s are back! The ‘80s are back, too!
The vibe was “very cool,” according to Harper’s Bazaar.
But why does Milan think they know any more about street style than Yakima? Hey, we’ve got some streets — avenues and boulevards, too. We even have sidewalks, mister.
And after awarding $65,000 worth of Façade Improvement Grants to nine businesses in the past six years, the Downtown Association of Yakima is doing what it can to make our streets as fashion-forward as anything they’re modeling in Milan.
The matching grants, awarded annually, are meant to help businesses and building owners in Yakima’s downtown district put their best foot forward. The money helps pay for repairs, restorations or upgrades to historic fronts.
The projects might seem cosmetic, but the beauty of the idea is more than skin-deep. A more attractive downtown isn’t just stylish, it’s more apt to draw economic development. More people downtown means more customers — and maybe more investors setting up new businesses.
If downtowns let themselves go and they start looking, well … dowdy, let’s say, they have a lot harder time persuading anybody that they’d be a good place to start a new enterprise.
The Downtown Association of Yakima’s executive director, Andrew Holt, says the projects to which DAY has contributed are varied and all over the map, but they’ve all resulted in dramatic improvements to their corners of downtown. A little plaster here, a little paint there and ooh la la.
OK, so Yakima might not always smell like something Dior cooked up, but Saint Laurent’s glammiest gown couldn’t hold a candle to the Opera House’s slick new bricks.
Take a walk sometime and
take in the latest looks:
- Opera House, 25 N. Front St.
- Thai House, 14 N. Second St.
- The Hittle Building, 22 N. Second St.
- Lee Semon Building, 121 E. Yakima Ave.
- Crafted, 22 N. First St.
- M.B. Designs, 11 S. Seventh Ave.
- City Place (the former Yakima Mall)
- Yakima Federal Savings,
- 118 E. Yakima Ave.
- Loofburrow Wetch Architects,
- 201 W. Yakima Ave.
Holt says the work is all part of his group’s long-term plans for preserving Yakima’s history and securing its future.
“This program fits perfectly into the Downtown Association of Yakima’s mission,” he says. “We are assisting the restoration and enhancement of a historic building while supporting economic development for small business in the downtown core.”
So the next time somebody from Milan — or Paris or London or New York or wherever — starts holding forth about their chi-chi street styles, just finish your apertif and walk away.
Their glitzy runways aren’t any better than the runway we have out at the airport, and their style is nothing compared to ours.
