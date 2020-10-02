As I write this, I’m working from home. A tired-out dog is dozing at my feet and I’m trying to concentrate amid all the damn racket from the orchard that curls around two sides of our property. Fruit cannons, a screeching mechanical bird-noise generator that repeats the same fake distress cries every 20 seconds, and guys on four-wheelers buzzing back and forth behind our backyard setting off M80s and bottle rockets.
Fifteen hours a day of all this supposedly scares off free-loading feathered invaders, but I have my doubts.
The point is, workplaces — for those of us fortunate enough to still have them — have been turned upside-down while so many of us have stayed home for the past six months or so. No more cubicles. No more cutting through traffic to get to the office on time. No more gulping coffee from a travel mug in the car.
But at the same time, no more getting up, taking a fast shower, then tugging on a necktie, shimmying into a pair of pantyhose or squeezing into dress pants with lousy pockets.
The pandemic has blown workplaces — and at least for the moment, dress codes — to smithereens. Every day is casual Friday now.
So the theme of this month’s edition, style, has been especially challenging. Unless you’re a cop or someone else who wears a uniform, or you’re employed at a bank or an attorney’s office or something, you’ve probably given little thought to stylish clothes lately. You’ve been thinking function over form as we work our way through this tragic and trying mess.
Maybe that’s the silver (or in this case, possibly flannel) lining. At least we’ve been comfortable.
But don’t despair. Fashion might have gotten scooted to the back of the closet, but we haven’t hauled it off to Goodwill just yet:
• Glenda Tjarnberg has a profile of muscle-sports enthusiast Konner Hopkins, who’s so sold on what Yakima has to offer that he’s developed a logo and a line of sports gear that promotes the valley’s free-wheeling outdoor style.
• And we can’t talk local style with mentioning “Bill” Donelson Robertson, because if anybody wore Yakima well, it was the flamboyant late philanthropist and arts patron. Christine Conklin’s loving profile should bring a smile to anyone fortunate enough to know her and bring her enormous personality to life for those born too late to have met her.
• Style goes beyond clothes, of course. Which is why Molly Allen sought out antique tool collector Chris Duren, whose thriving side business, Heritage Tool Co., works to preserve and promote old-school, American-made tools — especially ones that have served Yakima workers over the years.
• Style is also a key component of our living spaces, and Melissa Labberton found plenty of it as she worked on this month’s Yakima Abode story spotlighting Ron and Natalie Baron’s 1930s Colonial Revival home. It’s the picture of 20th-century grace and elegance.
Well, like I said, I’m working from home. The sun’s gone down, so thankfully, the orchard has finally fallen quiet. That sleepy dog at my feet has awakened, retrieved her favorite orange ball and is staring intently at me, hoping I’ll take the hint and go throw it up and down the yard for her.
So I guess I’ll pull on my own favorite work-from-home accessory — a pair of old work boots that feel like slippers, but whose soles are just about worn through.
Probably couldn’t get away with these at the office. But around here, they seem pretty chic.
- John Taylor