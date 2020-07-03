When social distancing measures began back in March, I innocently assumed we would all emerge from our cocoons after a few weeks and jump right back into our regularly scheduled lives. For the first little bit, we ordered takeout and watched too much television. We FaceTimed and Zoomed with our friends and family, work colleagues and classrooms.
”Just a little longer,” I would mumble to no one in particular, in the midst of class Zooms, grumbling kids and piles of dirty dishes. I resisted the unexpected change and struggled to find a new routine. The days stretched out long and slow, but I felt jittery and anxious with too much pent-up energy.
While I couldn’t see or feel the small incremental changes happening day to day, I can look back on the past few months with a mixture of disbelief and reverence. Our time at home hasn’t always been easy, or even pleasant, but I’m grateful, nonetheless.
What I hope sticks from all of this is a commitment to a simple life. Our home is the epicenter of our lives these days and I want that to last. We eat, learn, play and adventure at home. We’re forced to compromise, relax, find beauty and contentment right here at home. It’s a huge undertaking and not one I find myself naturally good at, but here we are anyway.
Cooking at home felt overwhelming for a little while, but as time goes by I’ve begun to recognize how grounding and satisfying it is to make a good meal. Most of of them are very simple. Many times, my kids grumble and complain. But I keep at it because working with my hands and the simple pleasure of chopping and stirring seems to do something good for my soul.
While summer may not look exactly like years past, the grill is on and the farmers market and fruit stands have an abundance of local produce to choose from. For this recipe, an easy marinade gives the steak a wonderful smoky flavor while the fresh burst of flavor from the grilled veggies adds freshness and flavor to every bite. Even better, the entire meal cooks on the grill for minimal mess and maximum flavor. You could easily adapt this recipe to make tacos or layer the components over a bowl of greens for a hearty and delicious salad. We ate ours as-is, right off the grill. We piled our plates with thinly sliced steak and big scoops of grilled corn salsa and crumbled goat cheese.
For the Steak Marinade
2 1/2 to 3 pound flank steak
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1/4 cup coconut aminos (you can sub with low-sodium soy sauce)
4 cloves minced garlic
Zest and juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Grilled Corn Salsa
3 ears corn or 10-ounce bag organic frozen corn
1 pound asparagus
1 large red onion or 3 shallots
1 red bell pepper
1 jalapeno
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2-3 tablespoons fresh basil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Pinch black pepper
2 ounces crumbled goat cheese (or sub for feta cheese)
In a Ziploc bag or shallow baking dish, combine flank steak with olive oil, coconut aminos, lime, spices, kosher salt and pepper. Make sure both sides of the steak are well-coated in marinade. Cover and store in refrigerator for up to 24 hours or leave on counter for up to 2 hours. Regardless, make sure to allow steak to come to room temperature for 30 minutes before grilling.
Wash and trim woody ends off asparagus. Chop red onion into large rounds, cut stem off red bell pepper and cut into large pieces. Arrange vegetables on a large baking sheet. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper.
Heat grill to medium-high heat or 400-450 degrees. Grill steak, flipping to the other side after about four minutes. Cook on the grill until you have char marks on both sides of the meat and the internal temperature is at least 135 degrees for medium-rare (10- to 12-minute total cooking time). Continue grilling until desired doneness. Remove streak from grill and transfer to a rimmed cutting board or platter. Cover with foil and set aside to allow the meat to rest.
While the meat rests, place baking sheet of vegetables on the grill. Close the grill and allow the vegetables to cook for two to three minutes. Check on the vegetables and carefully rotate so they char and cook on all sides. The vegetables will need 10 to 15 minutes total cooking time.
Pull vegetables off the grill. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes. Chop red bell pepper, red onion and asparagus. Place in a medium bowl with corn. If corn is still on the husk, use a sharp knife to cut the corn from the husk. Slice jalapeño in half. Scrape the seeds from the jalapeño and discard. Mince and add to the bowl. Use a large spoon to combine the ingredients. Mince fresh basil and add to the bowl. Crumble goat cheese into the salsa or put it in its own bowl to serve on the side. Sprinkle salsa with a pinch of kosher salt and black pepper.
Slice steak thinly across the grain of the meat. Spoon corn salsa over the meat and serve immediately. Serves six.