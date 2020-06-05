Yakima Magazine
Over the years, you’ve gotten to know the contributors to Yakima Magazine.
You’ve learned where they like to travel, what they enjoy eating, the things they find interesting. In some cases, you’ve been introduced to their families.
They’re no longer a collection of writers with bylines in a monthly magazine; they’ve become friends.
Like the rest of your friends, they’ve been dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. So we asked them to share their stories about life since March, when Washington schools closed and Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order.
We thought you’d like to know how they’re doing.
— Greg Halling, Managing Editor
Here to tell the taleJust like that, my family became statistics.
Nameless, faceless numbers in the first confirmed COVID-19 cases in Yakima County. Should we tell people? Why did it feel like a secret, like the neighbors might shun us?
I think because we don’t like to feel so completely out of control and this pandemic has left us, individually and collectively, not only in uncharted waters but in a big black hole of uncertainty.
What is certain is how quickly the coronavirus swept through our group of 10 who hang out together a lot. As more of us fell ill, it became difficult to care for one another. Not everyone was able to get tested but three tested positive and we were told to assume the rest of us had it. Some were extremely sick. I spent four days sleeping about 20 hours each with terrible head, back, and leg pain. Our symptoms varied, with a few in common. Loss of appetite and favored items tasting terrible. Weird dreams. Sore muscles.
Only one of us was asymptomatic (lucky dog). Most were too tired to get after long-awaited projects and we were too worn down to get on each other’s nerves, at least for a while. We have relearned the lessons taught by our old wives (mothers and grandmothers) — wash your hands, do not put your fingers in your nose or mouth, and stay home if you are sick.
So while my family began March by being the kind of data you don’t want to be associated with, it is now clear we are all statistically blessed. Even though some of us are still dealing with lingering effects, no one was hospitalized and we are all, from age 7 to 81, here to tell the tale. Those are statistics anyone can live with.
— Glenda Tjarnberg
Re-discovering urban trailsLike many, coping with the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic has been a new challenge. However, it has also offered an opportunity to rediscover our homes, find new hobbies and reconnect.
As many have started to work from home, learning the ins and outs of setting up a home office, I know that all too well. As a full-time freelance writer, I have been working from home for quite some time now, and I was finally getting used to my routine. My fiancé would wake up and head to work each morning, as I would head to my home office for the day and power through assignments. It was working from home, but it certainly included an established routine.
All of that changed when restaurants were shut down, and my partner who works as a wine director and restaurant manager was out of work. It has certainly been a transition to have him home as I continue my “normal routine.” But normal is not the same anymore.
Our normal consisted of powering through the week and jetting off on the weekend. As avid travelers, we didn’t know the meaning of staying home before. Our normal was perhaps one weekend each month at home, or one Sunday at home, with the rest of our time spent hiking and exploring all that Washington and Oregon have to offer.
With a need to be outside on a regular basis, particularly for my mental health, we’ve been re-discovering all there is to offer right within our reach. Living in Ellensburg, our new normal has been long walks through Central Washington University’s campus to stop and smell the blooming flowers or watch the ducks in the canal that runs through campus, or a walk along the Yakima River in one of Ellensburg’s beautiful city parks. It’s certainly not the level of adventure we’re used to, but it has become a great way to get our fresh air while embracing what’s available around us during this time.
— Molly Allen
Two steps forward, one step back
I read and watched coronavirus news with interest throughout the winter. My mother is a registered nurse with 40 years of practice and she was deeply concerned about the potential impact. I would ask my friends what they thought and we agreed it was hard to predict or plan ahead for. We innocently assumed life would continue as it always had.
Then schools across the state shut down on March 13 and I suddenly found myself at home and the teacher of a fifth-grader, a third-grader and a first-grader. Sports were on hold. The gym was closed. Skiing was finished for the season. Our spring break plans cancelled. Nothing devastating, but a stark change in reality overnight.
Quarantine those first weeks were a jumble of chaos, big feelings, late-night snacks and too much TV. Slowly, slowly we’ve figured out our new normal. Of course, it’s still evolving. We’ll have a couple of great, dare I say, even easy days together before a few challenging difficult days rear their head (for no apparent reason). Two steps forward, one step back it seems.
But a few things are sustaining me through this wild time. I take a long walk or go for a run every single day. There’s just something about getting outside by myself that restores my sanity. Virtual happy hours with girlfriends and the app Marco Polo have been lifesavers for keeping in touch with loved ones. We order takeout from our favorite restaurants that are still open and have picnics on the patio. I have been on a bread-baking bender the last couple weeks, dropping loaves of misshapen sourdough on the doorsteps of friends and family and it makes me happy to DO something, to use my hands and feel useful in a way that helping my fifth-grader with math immediately squashes.
— Andrea McCoy
Sitting tightPuzzles. Netflix. Reading. Worrying. Laughing. Crying. Third-grade math.
What a tumultuous time we are living through. When I wake up in the morning, I often have a few seconds of forgetful bliss,and then the world descends into my consciousness and I remember we are sheltering at home, living through a pandemic. We are homeschooling and playing games. We got a new dog from the Yakima Humane Society, an Australian Shepherd named Marco. He takes a lot of time and energy which we have an abundance of these days.
Pre-pandemic, I could spend at least an hour a day looking at travel websites and blogs. Pandemic-Addy is in resistance. I’ve resisted even thinking about travel right now. Knowing the cost of plane tickets to Hawaii almost broke me in the earlier days but we stayed home. Being responsible is so hard!
As a fundraising consultant, I’ve been guiding local nonprofits on the unique strategies of raising money during this health and financial crisis. I’ve also been working with local donors to help them best navigate how and where to give. There is so much need it often feels overwhelming.
We are bathed in privilege. We count our blessings because they are so many and so obvious right now. Our family feels pretty happy and stable right now. I had breast cancer last year and learned how to really relax and let my family run the show, for months. Maybe that has made me more prepared for this. Maybe I am secretly an introvert.
I miss my friends. I miss traveling. Someday, we will all hug again. Sit out around the pool and laugh at our kiddos playing. Board a flight for a new foreign country. For now, we sit tight.
— Addy Logsdon
Focused on the silver lining
When life began to change in March, I did two things: I committed to trying to always focus on the silver lining no matter what came our way and I wrote down some goals that revolved around our family, our businesses and our wellness — mentally AND physically. For my personal daily goals, I focused on fitting in my early morning workouts, on drinking more water, eating more vegetables and whole foods, as well as getting seven to eight hours of sleep every night — or more. I also made sure that our son Ryder and I were spending a good chunk of our time outside every single day — no matter the weather.
By setting these goals, I not only have continued to live a positive, fulfilled daily life, but I’ve also managed to ensure that my family is also getting what they need during this crazy time. There are only so many things that we as humans can control — so instead of trying to control the things that we can’t, it’s important to focus on controlling the things that we do have power over. Sure, my media and coaching businesses are losing money every day (and because I am self-employed, unemployment funding isn’t coming my way) but that doesn’t mean I am about to give up.
To me, it’s simple: we must adapt, we must support each other’s businesses, and we must never give up hope. Sure, some days I get a ton of work done with our son in tow, and other days, it feels like I ran around and don’t have much to show for it. But every night as we sit down for dinner together, there is only one thing that matters and one thing alone — the boys sitting right there next to me, and the one growing in my belly.
Life is beautiful. We must never, ever forget that.
— Shannon Mahre
Truly blessed to live in the United States
“In these weeks of social distancing, I wish I could say that I’ve done something spectacular, like learning to play my Irish harp or perhaps mastering Italian,” observes Christine Conklin. “Instead, in the words of the late-night comedians, just like the neighborhood dogs, I’ve learned to stay and to eat out of cans! I would probably also get pretty excited if a squirrel ran past the window!
“On the positive side, I have been able to keep up with my writing and nonprofit service, all from a distance,” Conklin continues. “And household projects have been given more time. I’ve done touch-up painting and other small tasks I’d been putting off. I’ve mastered delivery procedures for groceries and drive-up options for other needed items. There also have been fascinating conversations with friends and family about how many sprinklers have been changed in a day, whether a bandana makes an effective face mask and why a Betty Crocker recipe needs more spices.
“More than anything else, though, I’ve come to appreciate how truly blessed we are to live in the United States. For those whose families have remained well, who do not need to work in health care or face business closures, the inconveniences of the pandemic are nothing compared to what so many people around the world face on a daily basis just to survive. It kind of puts everything back in perspective. I thank God for health.”
— Christine Corbett Conklin
Coast-to-coast communication
The hardest part of the Covid-19 outbreak for my husband and me happened when Gov. Jay Inslee closed all the general dentistry offices in Washington for an indeterminate time.
My husband was only allowed to see patients suffering from tooth pain or infection.
Fortunately, after 45 years of marriage (I was a child bride), we still really love each other and share the same sense of humor. In fact, friends always tease us about being sewn at the hip!
During this stressful time, we communicate frequently with our two daughters and their families on the East Coast. We especially miss our grandson Wells, who is soon turning 5 years old. It’s obvious now that when our girls were ready to apply to college, we might have erred by encouraging them to go anywhere they wanted to go. YIKES! Perhaps we had a huge mental lapse when we made that statement because they actually believed us and both ended up on the East Coast, found husbands and never returned, except for occasional visits. (Sigh!)
So when it comes to staying sane during this terrible time, we watch movies ad nauseam. Here’s a word of caution: Don’t waste your time on Pierce Brosnan as James Bond and his costar (and I use the term loosely) Denise Richards in “The World is Not Enough.”
One of the best ways we’ve found to get exercise is by taking walks in our Barge Chestnut neighborhood. Everyone seems to be quite aware of social distancing guidelines. Yes, we often stop to chat with friends but do it from a safe 6-foot distance.
Finally, I can’t fail to give a huge shout-out to the entire Yakima medical community that has played a critical role in caring for the many COVID-19 patients. May they all return to good health!
— Melissa Labberton