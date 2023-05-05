Over a century ago, North Yakima served as Central Washington’s hot spot for theatrical entertainment. We once had multiple theaters, often with more than one operating at the same time on the same block. Although their one-time existence has been long forgotten, one theater, the Larson Theatre (later the Yakima Theatre), is worthy of remembrance.
In July 1899, the Yakima Commercial Club thought another theater in the city would be beneficial. Only one problem existed: a lack of funds. The solution was found when Albert Everard Larson made the club a conditional offer they couldn’t refuse.
Larson offered to construct a theater if citizens purchased three lots at the northwest corner of North Second and East A streets (now Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way). The city wasted no time purchasing the specified properties from William Kerr for $1,500. Once the property was purchased, Larson hired J.S. Pearson to design a two-story wooden theater that would cost approximately $10,000. After plans were drawn, A.E. Howard was hired to erect the building.
When it was completed in June 1900, the Larson Theatre was larger than originally planned. With its stage being 30 feet deep and 56 feet high, there were also four box seating areas (two on each side of the theater), 500 seats on the first floor, and another 500 seats in the balcony and gallery. Not only was the building large, it was also quite modern with 450 incandescent lights and an electric switchboard.
The first performance in the theater was “The Evil Eye.” Tickets for the show sold out at $1 each. It didn’t take long for the theater to become known as one of the finest in the Pacific Northwest.
But it was also consuming too much of Larson’s time. Needing to focus on his other business ventures, he hired Edward Fournier, an experienced Eastern theater manager, to handle theater operations. Fournier was still managing the theater when Larson sold it to John Cort for $10,000 in the spring of 1902.
Cort was no stranger to the theater business. He was well known for owning and managing one of the country’s first national theater traveling circuits. At one time Cort also owned more theaters than anyone in the country. His involvement with the Northwest Theatrical Association and his purchase of the Larson Theatre allowed city citizens to be entertained at Larson Theatre by some of the finest traveling productions in the country. Like Larson, after purchasing the theater, he employed a manager to run the business while he focused on his nationwide theater activities.
In fall 1905, Cort changed the theater’s name to the Yakima Theatre. The name change didn’t slow down the arrival of some of the country’s finest traveling entertainers. In October 1905, several nationally known actors and actresses took the stage in the Yakima Theatre.
The popular Florence Roberts entertained local audiences in “Ann LaMont” on the theater’s stage. Days later, well-known actress Roselle Knott arrived in town and played the part of Mary Tudor in “When Knighthood Was in Flower.” On the last day of October, Oscar Figman, a well-known comedian, and Ruth White, a popular light opera singer and comedian, both took the stage in “The Tenderfoot.”
Four years later, in 1909, the theater was still operating successfully when Cort returned to the city to personally manage it. After his return he continued to host famous shows like “The Witching Hour” (which had thrilled New York audiences), “The Sidewalks of New York” and “The Notorious Mrs. Gay.”
Of course, theatrical entertainment wasn’t the only thing going on at the theater then. It was a popular venue for public gatherings like graduations, dances and conferences. Well-noted large political gatherings also took place at the site.
By 1917, Cort was no longer managing the theater. Rather, Archie Bartholet had taken on the role. Unfortunately, the theater wouldn’t last much longer, either. It is unknown exactly when the site ceased to serve as a theater, although the Polk City Directory shows no indication of its existence in 1918. At some point, the large wooden building was removed and replaced by other smaller buildings, leaving no trace of the one-time landmark. Decades later, those buildings were also removed.
Today the site of the former theater is occupied by the city of Yakima’s Performance Park.
