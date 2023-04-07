The winter blues are a real thing. As much as I love ski season, the long dark days, and sometimes day after day filled with low gray skies, are just too much for me. I moved to Yakima from the Phoenix metropolitan area 16 years ago and while I don’t often miss the desert, I find quick trips south can help me push through to Yakima’s glorious spring season.
It’s April now and not too late to escape for somewhere like Scottsdale, which offers a fantastic remedy to our gray skies and cooler weather. Whether you make it a couples trip, a family trip or even a girlfriend getaway, this cowboy-meets-glamourous-small-city can satisfy any group.
We traveled to Scottsdale in January, when the ski slopes were still beckoning but we needed a warmer, sunnier escape. With daytime highs in the 70s and sunshine galore, we dug out our shorts and flew south, leaving the single-digit temperatures behind.
We stayed at a decadent Airbnb in Scottsdale with easy access to hiking, great restaurants and shopping. The big selling point of our short-term rental was all the backyard activities, including a pool, hot tub, multiple cabanas, outdoor kitchen, bocci ball, basketball court, a fireplace and TV.
With some careful planning by our pickleball-loving friends, we brought with us all the necessary pickleball court components. On our first full day, while the ladies went hiking, the husbands measured and taped out and set up a pickleball court. We staged our own tournament on my friend’s birthday, ending with the losers jumping into the pool fully clothed. These are the shenanigans that middle-aged people get up to when we travel without children.
The genesis for this sun-filled Scottsdale weekend was after our friend watched a documentary about Pizzeria Bianco, a 30-plus-year-old pizzeria in Phoenix that has garnered accolades from all serious pizza connoisseurs. Pizzeria Bianco offers wood-fired, artisanal pizza that people wait hours to devour.
I should be admonished for never trying Pizzeria Bianco in the 12-plus years I lived in the Phoenix area, but at least I finally made it. They do not take reservations and we were told to be prepared to wait hours for a table. We foolishly thought that a random Thursday night in January might bring us some luck and rolled up famished, ready for world-famous pizza. (We were also dressed up as characters from the TV show “White Lotus” — more child-free-weekend shenanigans). We were given a beeper and told our wait for dinner was about three hours. We wavered for just a moment before sticking to our plan — but decided we would wait however long it took to get to this celebrated pizza.
Luckily, Pizzeria Bianco has an accompanying bar where we could wait, have some tiny appetizers and some drinks. We played a competitive game of dominoes while we waited and were lucky to have our beeper go off after only two hours.
We were the last table to be seated in the restaurant proper and we launched into ordering. We dined on every salad they had to offer and ordered every pizza on the menu (six total), and ate family style, sharing every plate and offering constant commentary along the way. Our waiter had been with the restaurant for decades and entertained and impressed us by showing us scenes from the documentary that featured him. He no longer works in the grueling heat of the kitchen and prefers to be in the front of the house with guests.
The pizza was worth the accolades, worth the wait. We packaged up our leftovers and brought them home. To our delight, one of the guys in our group transformed the pizza leftovers into breakfast frittatas the next morning, which we ate in stunning sunshine, poolside. Is it worth flying to Phoenix and grounding an entire long weekend getaway around Pizzeria Bianco? Yes. Yes, it is. The friends you travel with are the icing on that pizza-cake.
After so much pizza, we had to get out and about in the beautiful desert. One of the highlights of the trip was exploring McDowell Sonoran Conservancy. A short drive from our house, this preserve has hundreds of hiking and mountain biking trails and was easy to access and wonderful to discover. We chose a five-mile loop and had jaw-dropping views across the city below as well as a jackrabbit sighting and loads of all different kinds of cacti.
One of the silver linings to living in Yakima is how easily I am impressed by shopping and dining when I travel. Introduce me to a sprawling outdoor mall with your typical chain stores interspersed with local boutiques and I am agog. So easily spellbound — even if I buy nothing at all!
Scottsdale has some old cowboy charm interspersed with a shiny new feel to it. So much has changed since I finished graduate school there and moved to Yakima that I’m no longer a good advice-giver, but we wandered into an old favorite and were awestruck by the vibe. Kazimierz in Old Town Scottsdale was a go-to for me when I had out-of-town visitors all those decades ago, and it is still a groovy place to grab a drink and listen to live music before dinner.
Each night we sampled a new restaurant and eagerly gave over our ordering to the wait staff. We wandered down the road from Kazimierz after drinks to FnB — a restaurant with a list of awards and accolades. We declined the menus and deferred to our waiter, who brought us plate after plate of perfectly matched, beautiful food and sumptuous wine.
While Arizona may not be well-known for its wine scene, this restaurant once curated the first Arizona-only wine program. They continue to highlight Arizona wines to this day. Charleen Badman is chef and co-owner and most impressively, a James Beard award winner for Best Chef of the Southwest in 2019. She is renowned for working wonders with vegetable dishes, which we sampled in abundance.
Our last night in Scottsdale we went to The Mission restaurant, which features modern Latin cuisine. Once again, we declined menus and asked our bubbling server to just choose for us — bring us the best, pretend we are food critics and wow us. She did. This is my favorite way to explore new restaurants. The serving staff and kitchens know best and when given the chance to shine, they always come through. We tasted dozens of dishes and shared along the way, enjoying craft margaritas and unique cocktails.
Arizona has a lot to offer, and the sprawling metropolis of Phoenix can make your head spin after our cozy town of Yakima. So, tuck into Scottsdale and don’t venture around the whole valley. Scottsdale has a range of options for anyone looking to escape the doldrums of a Yakima winter or a rainy spring.
Time away to celebrate birthdays with great food, best friends and backyard pickleball tournaments in the sunshine? This travel writer will always jump at chances like those.
