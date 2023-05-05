If there was ever a “Salt and Stone formula” for a great meal, it would simply be to combine cooked pasta with whatever delicious vegetable happens to be in season and available. Once you’ve done that, all that’s left is to add fresh herbs, a little cheese and lots of salt and pepper. Pasta, veggies, cheese and herbs make for a delicious meal year-round and can be adapted to whatever happens to be in season.
Whatever the season, my “formula” always works. In fall and winter, toasty butternut squash, kale, broccoli or cauliflower are the perfect hearty additions to any pasta dish. Come summer, the options are nearly endless. Peppers and corn, tomatoes and summer squash in almost endless combinations make for easy and delicious dinners.
But spring holds a special little place in my heart. When you’ve waited months for the warm weather to return and finally, finally it arrives, nothing sounds better than a homemade meal eaten leisurely on the patio, a glass of wine in hand.
And if I’m going to go to the effort of making a great meal, it’s made even better by sharing it with friends. When I host friends and family for a meal, I tend to lean heavily on bright and flavorful vegetable-forward side dishes to complement whatever protein I serve. Sometimes that means a salad or soup, but often it’s pasta.
The idea behind this recipe is that it accompanies a protein. White fish or salmon would be lovely, as would grilled chicken or a flank steak. The pasta dish stands on its own flavor-wise, but if you’re feeding a crowd, it serves as an excellent side dish.
Pasta, cherry tomatoes, local asparagus and a handful of fresh arugula are the main components of this lovely recipe. Shallot, garlic and a little prosciutto build rich flavor and compliment the brightness of the tomatoes, basil and lemon zest. A shake of red pepper flakes adds a little heat and the simple white wine sauce is perfection with fresh asparagus. This dish is spring in a bite, and one to return to all season long.
When you go to make this recipe sometime this spring, take full advantage of its adaptability. Swap in whatever vegetables you have on hand or sound good to you. Tomatoes are optional. Bacon could replace the prosciutto or be left out altogether for a vegetarian option. The long-winded point is to just make this recipe your own. The basics are there, now you have the freedom to make the recipe yours.
• 1 package pasta noodles of choice (something with ridges or curvy to soak up the sauce)
• 4 ounces prosciutto
• 1 large shallot, minced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 bunch asparagus, woody stems removed, cut into 2-inch segments
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
• 1 cup arugula leaves
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon butter
• 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
• 1 cup dry white wine
• 1/2 cup heavy cream
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• Black pepper to taste
• Red pepper flakes to taste
• 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• Grated Parmesan cheese
Start by cooking the pasta. Fill a large pot with water and salt it liberally. Bring the water to a boil. Cook the pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain the water from the pasta, reserving 1/2 cup pasta water to be set aside for the sauce.
Meanwhile, tear or slice the prosciutto into bite size pieces and cook in a large sauté pan over medium-low heat for about 5 minutes until the prosciutto begins to crisp. Once it’s done, use a slotted spoon to remove the prosciutto, transferring it to a paper towel-lined plate.
Add the minced shallot and onion to the pan and cook, stirring often, for about 5 minutes or until the shallot is translucent and the garlic is fragrant. Add the asparagus and tomatoes to the pan and continue to cook the vegetables for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Salt and pepper the asparagus and tomatoes generously in the pan. When the tomatoes begin to burst and the asparagus is bright green and barely fork tender, turn the heat off to the pan and set aside.
In a medium saucepan, heat the pan over medium heat. Add the butter and allow it to melt. Whisk in the flour with the butter, stirring until combined, cooking for about 30 seconds. Pour in the wine, reserved pasta water, heavy cream, salt and pepper, and stir until a sauce forms. Cook for three minutes, allowing it to thicken.
Combine the cooked pasta, sautéed vegetables mixture, fresh arugula and white wine sauce. Gently toss to combine, tasting and adding a pinch of salt if necessary. Garnish with red pepper flakes, sliced basil leaves, lemon zest, a few arugula leaves and a generous handful of grated Parmesan cheese.
Scoop the pasta onto plates and serve immediately. Serves 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.