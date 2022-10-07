Salt and Stone: Spiced apple cake

Orange, green, pink and white pumpkins are stacked and piled around the front door. It’s a kaleidoscope of pumpkin happiness every time I walk outside. The pumpkins are a combination of what grew in the garden this year along with purchases from our favorite farm stands, carefully collected over the last month. I’m not sure we even have any pumpkins to carve, but the kids will improvise when the time comes.
Historically, I’m a bit of a resister when it comes to fall. For years, fall indicated the impending arrival of winter and the sad goodbye to summer. But all that’s changed. I’m not sure if it’s the poplar trees that change from green to brilliant golden yellow at the bottom of the pasture, or the apple orchard adjacent to our home, brimming with the most delicious Golden Delicious apples.
But I’ve changed my tune. I’m here for all the fall things. I love the cool nights that beg for a batch of soup and warm bread. I notice the gorgeous colors popping all around the Valley as tree leaves and foliage turn from green to brilliant red, dusty orange and golden yellow.
I love the sunsets in the fall — somehow they just seem a little more vibrant than the rest of the year. And of course, I love anything to do with harvest. Wine grapes are being crushed and prepared for next year’s wine. The scent of hops hang in the air as they are harvested and prepared for all the wonderful beers that will eventually be made with Yakima Valley hops. And don’t forget apples, the heart of the Valley. From Red Delicious to Cosmic Crisp, apples are in abundance and never more than the month of October will they be so crunchy, sweet and delicious.
This sweet spiced apple cake is a conglomerate of two great recipes, one from the food blog Smitten Kitchen and the other from one of my favorite food writers and cookbook authors, Yotam Ottolenghi. Apple cake feels very on-brand for October, and it’s the perfect sweet dessert for gathering at the table, whether it’s a regular Tuesday night at home or to bring to a friend for a party or event.
The cake base is a simple butter cake batter, sweetened with vanilla extract and made rich with a bit of sour cream. The topping is peeled and sliced apples drenched in pumpkin pie spice and extra cinnamon. As the cake bakes, the apples almost caramelize in the sugar and spices. The result is a sweet and crumbly cake with pools of cinnamon-apple bites. A little dollop of maple cream is the perfect garnish for this lovely treat.
Spiced Apple Cake
• 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons softened salted butter
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
• 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 3/4 cup sour cream
Apple Topping
• 3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and cut into 1/4-inch wedges
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch cake pan and line the sides with parchment paper.
In a stand mixer, beat the sugar and butter on medium speed for two to three minutes until light and fluffy. Add the vanilla and eggs a little at a time and mix until incorporated. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt.
Add the flour and the sour cream to the batter in small batches, alternating flour and sour cream until the batter just forms. Turn the mixer off as soon as everything just barely mixes together. Spoon the batter into the cake pan and set aside.
Prepare the apples and place in a bowl. Sprinkle the slices with sugar, pumpkin pie spice and cinnamon. Toss to coat the apples and then spoon over the cake batter.
Bake the cake for about 60 to 70 minutes, until the mixture has risen up around the apple and the top is crisp, firm and golden brown. You can tell the cake is done when you give the pan a little shake and the top doesn’t wobble.
Remove the cake from the oven and allow to cool for about 30 minutes.
Maple Whipped Cream
• 2 cups cold whipping cream
• 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Dash of nutmeg
• Dash of kosher salt
In a stand mixer, beat the whipping cream, maple syrup, vanilla extract, nutmeg and salt together until stiff peaks form. Transfer to a bowl and refrigerate if not using immediately.
Serve the cake slightly warm with a dollop of the whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Save extra whipped cream in the refrigerator for up to three days.
