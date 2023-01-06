The snow-dusted hills surrounding our Valley constantly catch my attention as I go about my day. Even on the coldest, darkest days, I’m drawn to finding my way outside, even for just a few minutes and a short walk, purely to catch a glimpse of those lovely hills. My favorite time to go is just before dusk so that if the sky happens to turn shades of pink, orange and purple, I can catch it in real time.
There’s something renewing and energizing about the beginning of a brand-new year. I know, I know — you can roll your eyes at me. I’m doing it a little myself.
I couldn’t help but browse the fresh 2023 paper planners when I was out running errands recently. I really do love a blank calendar, a brand-new pen and a year ahead of endless possibilities. Cheesy or not, I just can’t help but feel immensely hopeful, my mind spinning with ideas and plans for the coming months.
I never tend to make formal resolutions (maybe I should), but I love to think about what I want more of. And what I always come back to is more time. More time with family and friends. More walks at sunset. More time to think, rest, eat good food and read good books.
In the blur of the past few years, cooking for the pleasure of a good meal has slowly fallen away from my daily life. There are many reasons for that, one being the season of life my family happens to be in (three non-driving children with afternoon and evening commitments). But in my quest for more time, my goal is to find my way back to the simple pleasure of making a meal for the enjoyment of it.
I think of it a little like my sunset walks. Sometimes it's really hard to put on my coat and lace up my shoes, but I never regret going. The same is true for finding my way back to a rhythm in my own kitchen. It might feel a little clunky or unpleasant at first, but I know it's going to be worth it once I get going.
These salmon larb bowls were a first step. My only "rule" was it needed to be delicious and nutrient-dense. I love salmon and haven’t made it in a long while, and that alone seemed like the perfect reason to make some.
I made a simple marinade of rice wine vinegar, brown sugar, garlic and ginger with a little sambal oelek and soy sauce inspired by one of my favorite food blogs, What’s Gaby Cooking. A few quick minutes under the broiler and the salmon was tender and flaky and the top was perfectly crisped on the edges. I jazzed up jasmine rice with coconut milk and a little lime zest and put together an easy slaw-like concoction of English cucumbers, purple and green cabbage and a little red onion.
It was so lovely to make a meal just because it sounded delicious. It was even better to call my family to the table and share it with them.
Salmon Larb Bowls
For the salmon
• 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
• 2 tablespoons sambal oelek
• 2 teaspoons soy sauce
• 1 teaspoon olive oil
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
• 1 1/2 to 2 pounds wild Alaskan salmon
For the slaw
• 1 English cucumber, thinly sliced
• 2 cups cabbage coleslaw mix (green and purple cabbage)
• 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
• 3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
• Dash of kosher salt
• 1/4 cup cilantro leaves
For the coconut rice
• 1 cup coconut milk
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 2 cups jasmine rice
• Zest and juice of a lime
• 2 cups water
Start by making the pickled slaw. In a bowl combine half the cucumbers with the cabbage slaw and red onion. Set the rest of the cucumbers aside for garnish. Cover the slaw, cucumber and onion mixture with the rice wine vinegar and kosher salt. Mix to combine and set aside or cover and refrigerate if making ahead. Make sure to mix several times before serving to ensure all the vegetables are coated with the vinegar.
For the salmon, combine the rice wine vinegar, sambal oelek, soy sauce, olive oil, brown sugar, garlic and ginger in a small bowl. Use a fork to whisk the ingredients together. Line a baking sheet with tin foil and place the salmon skin-side down on the tray. Slather the salmon with the marinade and let sit for 30 minutes on the counter or up to 4 hours in the refrigerator.
Preheat oven to broil (550 degrees) and broil the salmon for 8 to 10 minutes until cooked through and golden on top. Remove from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.
For the rice, combine 2 cups water with 1 cup coconut milk. Bring to a boil in a saucepan. Add the rice and salt and immediately turn the heat to a low simmer. Cover the saucepan and cook undisturbed for 15 minutes or until all the liquid is absorbed. Turn the heat off to the pot and allow the rice to rest for an additional 5 to 10 minutes to continue cooking. Uncover and use a fork to fluff the rice. Add the lime juice and zest, gently mixing to combine.
To serve, scoop the rice into a shallow bowl. Flake the salmon into pieces and scoop pieces over the rice. Add a big spoonful of the pickled vegetables and garnish with cilantro leaves.
Serves 4
