It’s a well-established understanding among my family and friends that I love cake. I love to make cake as much as I love to eat cake. Fruit, chocolate, vanilla and everything in between is perfectly fine with me. Although, if it’s up to my husband and kids, they will always request chocolate, and if it’s my choice I would probably always choose something fruity.
A few weeks back I was asked to make a dessert for the Southwest Rotary Auction fundraiser. I enthusiastically agreed and immediately began dreaming up what sort of cake I wanted to make.
A few trials and errors later, I had made a lovely vanilla cake with a rhubarb compote. I also used the compote in the frosting, which gave it the prettiest light pink color. I decorated the cake with honeysuckle blossoms and a bit of lavender from my garden. We made it nearly all the way across town to the auction when I realized my creation was still sitting in the refrigerator at home.
My rhubarb plant was the first to show signs of life in my garden this year, and it has pumped out its ruby red stalks all summer long. The more I clip it, the more it grows.
I’m having a moment with rhubarb this year; I can’t get enough of the tart, tangy flavor made sweet and delicious with just a little sugar. And, even with the addition of sugar, the brightness of the rhubarb translates in every dish. I’ve made rhubarb simple syrup for summery cocktails, a few strawberry rhubarb crisps, and after my fiasco with the cake I made for the auction, I just had to make another one.
This time I decided to keep the recipe much more simple. A skillet cake is the perfect “everyday” treat because it bakes up a single layer cake perfect to share with family or friends, but it isn’t fussy or difficult to handle. Instead of frosting, a bowl of perfect homemade whipped cream is all you need to top this sweet treat.
This cake is rustic (a nice term for imperfect), absolutely delicious and worth the couple of steps it takes to make the various components. A quick rhubarb compote takes a few minutes to stir together on the stove before a simple vanilla cake is mixed up and swirled together with the rhubarb. The end result is a gooey, tasty dessert perfect for summer nights and best shared with your favorite people.
Rhubarb Spoon Cake
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
• 1 cup all-purpose flour
• 2 teaspoons baking powder
• 1/2 cup granulated sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
• 1 large egg
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1/2 cup whole milk
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• Rhubarb compote
• Whipped cream
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a cast-iron 10-inch skillet in butter and a dusting of flour, shaking off any excess flour.
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the egg, vanilla, sour cream and melted butter. Gently stir the wet ingredients into the dry until just incorporated.
Pour about two-thirds of the compote into the prepared skillet and spread evenly. Pour the cake batter over it, spread evenly, then dollop the remaining rhubarb compote over the top. Use a butter knife to swirl the compote with the cake batter.
Bake until a knife inserted in the middle of the cake comes out clean, about 25 minutes. I like to serve this warm, directly from the skillet with a big spoon and a bowl of whipped cream to dollop on top.
Rhubarb Compote
• 4 cups chopped rhubarb stalks
• 3/4 cup granulated sugar
• 1 teaspoon lemon zest
• Juice of a lemon
• 1/2 tablespoon tapioca OR 2 teaspoons cornstarch
In a medium saucepan, combine the rhubarb, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice and tapioca. Bring to a simmer over medium-low heat, stirring until the rhubarb becomes tender and sauce-like, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Extras can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week and used as a jam on toast or biscuits.
Homemade Whipped Cream
• 1 pint heavy cream (make sure its very cold, straight from the fridge)
• 2 tablespoons powdered sugar
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• Tiny pinch of nutmeg
In a stand mixer, whip the cream, sugar, vanilla and nutmeg on high speed until soft peaks form. Scoop into a bowl and keep in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
