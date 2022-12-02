I have the most vivid memory of sitting on the blue Formica countertops in my grandmother’s 1980s kitchen, carefully stirring a packet of Jell-O chocolate pudding into a saucepan of hot milk. My grandmother was nearby, likely puttering around getting dinner ready. She didn’t believe in instant pudding and if we were going to have pudding, it was going to be done "right."
She left me to stir, sternly reminding me not to stop. I took my job exceptionally seriously. She would wander by every few moments to check on my progress and it felt like a full day passed as my arm grew tired from all the stirring.
The pudding was not exactly coming together, nor did it look all that appealing. Finally, she released me to hop down and took over the stirring. She showed me the pot a few minutes later and miraculously a shiny chocolate pudding glistened from the pot and a new waiting game started as we (I) impatiently waited for it to cool enough to eat.
The memory makes me chuckle a little, knowing full well I lasted less than five minutes stirring the pudding, not to mention how my grandmother humored my grandiose arm fatigue and desperate plea to eat scalding hot pudding.
And while she relented to pudding from a packet, it was probably for the first and last time. She was light years ahead of her time in her commitment to homemade local food. She bought meat and cheese from a local butcher, bread from her neighborhood bakery and made just about every meal from scratch.
She was an effortless entertainer and loved to cook for her family. She was known for her Nanaimo bars at the holidays and her chocolate cake for birthdays. She had a knack for putting simple ingredients together and making it really special and delicious.
As I thought about what might be a special treat I could share here in this space for the holidays, the memory of my grandmother’s kitchen surfaced. And instantly, I knew what I wanted to make. Chocolate pudding is the very essence of a sweet surprise. A homemade pudding is velvety smooth and incredibly decadent, which makes it perfect for a special meal during the holidays.
The beautiful thing, though, is the recipe for homemade pudding is actually very simple and easy to do. The only catch is you have to devote 15 minutes to standing at the stove and stirring. If you can be patient enough to do that, you have the loveliest dessert that feels so special.
I couldn’t resist upping the flavor profile with a hint of espresso and some candy cane crumbles for a holiday spin on this classic dessert. Homemade whipped cream is a must and worth the small extra step. I didn’t formally add it to the recipe, but you could always add a drop of peppermint extract to the whipped cream for an extra pop of flavor. And, of course, if you prefer not to have the subtle added coffee flavor, skip the espresso powder.
The thing I love, as my own children take turns standing at my stove, stirring and tasting, is how all these seemingly mundane memories live on. The holidays have a special nostalgia to them and the food we share with our people amplifies it in all the best ways. Cheers to a season of laughing and stirring, gathering and loving well.
Peppermint Mocha Pudding with Whipped Cream and Peppermint Candies
• 4 cups whole milk
• 4 egg yolks
• 1 1/3 cup granulated sugar
• 2/3 cup cocoa powder
• 1/3 cup corn starch
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 tablespoon instant espresso powder
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• Homemade whipped cream
• Peppermint candies
In a large measuring cup or medium size bowl, combine the whole milk and egg yolks, beating well to combine. Set aside.
In a saucepan, combine the sugar, cocoa powder, instant espresso, cornstarch and salt. Whisk to combine. Pour the milk mixture over the sugar mixture in the saucepan. Turn the heat to medium and begin whisking vigorously. Stir constantly until the pudding begins to boil lightly and starts to thicken.
Reduce the heat to a low simmer, continuing to stir for about 8 minutes. The pudding should be thick but creamy, similar to a yogurt texture. The pudding will continue to set up and thicken as it cools.
Remove the pan from the heat and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in the vanilla extract. To prevent a crust from forming over the pudding as it cools, transfer pudding to a bowl or Tupperware. Cover the pudding with plastic wrap, pressing the wrap onto the surface of the pudding. This will protect the top of the pudding and keep any lumps from forming.
Cool the pudding at room temperature on the kitchen counter for at least 30 minutes before placing in the refrigerator to chill. Chill for 2 hours or up to a full 24 hours.
When you’re ready to serve this treat, scoop the pudding into small bowls or cups. Place a few candy canes unwrapped in a zip-close bag. Use a rolling pin to hit the candy canes, crushing them into small pieces. Top the pudding with a dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of crushed candy cane. An alternative would be to top the whipped cream with a small piece of peppermint bark or dark chocolate shavings.
Homemade Whipped Cream
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 2 heaping tablespoons powdered sugar
Whip the heavy cream, vanilla and powdered sugar until stiff peaks form, with a handheld mixer, usually about 5 minutes. Store extras in the refrigerator.
