Summer evenings have a certain magic to them. They are for slow nights on the patio, the grill on high, music playing in the background, a cold beverage in hand.
They’re for easy dinners and long conversations, maybe a card game or throwing the football around. Last-minute invites to join friends or neighbors is the norm, everyone bringing what they have (maybe it’s as simple as hot dogs and watermelon; doesn’t matter, that’s the magic of summer).
Summer is hot, hot days and just a hint of coolness in the night air. Patio lights twinkling at dusk and if the weather holds, maybe even a fire in the fire pit. Flip flop tan lines are the norm, shoes mostly forgotten by children everywhere.
Ice-cold popsicles await happy children who finally tire of running wild through the yard and neighborhood. The sound of ice clinking in sweating glasses and laughter floating over fences is the anthem of summer. A bowl of fresh cherries or watermelon is a dessert fit for kings and queens.
As summer waxes on and you finally (slightly) tire of the weekly rotation of burgers, ribs and hot dogs, here’s an impossibly easy salmon recipe. Mild white miso, brown sugar and a little chili garlic sauce get mixed up for a flavorful marinade perfect for salmon fillets. A head of Napa cabbage transforms into a grilled slaw with a few simple ingredients. Served hot off the grill or at room temperature, this lovely meal is perfect for hot summer nights.
The cabbage could easily be swapped for boy choy or broccoli. You could easily skip the vegetables altogether and simply serve the salmon over rice. Feel free to adapt the recipe to your preference, reducing the chili garlic sauce which can have a bit of heat or add an extra dash if you love spice. Regardless, I know you’ll love this flavorful meal, perfect for long lingering summer evenings.
Miso Brown Sugar Grilled Salmon
• 4 salmon fillets (about 2 pounds)
• 3 tablespoons white miso paste
• 3 tablespoons brown sugar
• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
• 1/2 tablespoon chili garlic sauce (sambel olek)
• Sesame seeds for garnish
Combine the miso paste, brown sugar, soy sauce, rice wine vinegar and sambel olek in a small bowl. Whisk to incorporate. Place the fish on a rimmed baking sheet, skin side down. Pour the marinade over the fish, using a spoon to scoop and saturate the fish. Set aside for 2 to 4 hours, occasionally spooning the marinade over the fish so that it marinates well.
Preheat grill to 450 degrees. Place fish skin side down on the grill. Reserve the leftover marinade to make a sauce. Allow to cook with the barbecue cover covered for about 6 minutes. Open up the barbecue and carefully flip the fish and cook for an additional 2 to 4 minutes or until an internal temperature reads 130 degrees for medium rare. Transfer the fish to a platter and set aside. Pour the leftover marinade in a small saucepan. Turn the heat to simmer and allow the marinade to come to a low boil, about 5 minutes. When the sauce has thickened slightly and boiled for at least 2 minutes, turn the heat off. Spoon the sauce over the salmon before serving.
Grilled Sesame Cabbage
• 1 head Napa cabbage cut into 8 wedges
• 2 tablespoons sesame oil
• 2 teaspoons fresh minced ginger
• 2 cloves minced garlic
• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
• 1 tablespoon sesame seeds
Strip the outer layer of leaves off the Napa cabbage and give it a good rinse. Pat dry with paper towels. Cut the bottom off the cabbage and then slice into 8 even wedges. Place wedges in a large bowl.
In a separate small bowl, combine the sesame oil, ginger, garlic, soy sauce and sriracha. Whisk to combine and then drizzle over the cabbage wedges. Using clean hands, massage the marinade into the cabbage and set aside to marinate for 30 to 45 minutes.
After the salmon comes off the grill, lower the heat on the barbecue to 350 degrees. Place the cabbage wedges on the grill and cook for about 4 to 6 minutes before turning and cooking an additional 4 to 6 minutes.
Remove the cabbage from the grill, transferring to a cutting board and setting aside for 5 minutes to cool before giving the wedges a rough chop until the cabbage is in bite-size pieces. Transfer the cabbage to a shallow bowl and pile the salmon on top, garnishing liberally with toasted sesame seeds. Serve immediately. Recipe serves 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.