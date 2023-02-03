I turned 40 last summer. I vacillated most of the year between feeling as though it wasn’t much of a milestone and really no big deal at all, to feeling big, sweeping emotions as the idea that 40 full years had gone by would hit me like a ton of bricks. It mostly seemed impossible because I just graduated from college a few years ago and my children are quite young still, really just babies, so it couldn’t be possible this milestone had arrived.
But alas, July came and went and I am officially 40. More than halfway through my 40th year at this point, but who’s counting?
Two things came out of all those big feelings. One, I decided not to be so dang afraid to try new things. The other was to get a tattoo. And I decided, sort of on a whim, to pursue becoming a Barre3 instructor.
For reference, Barre3 is group fitness combining cardio and strength training alongside stretch and breath. It’s a darn tough workout while still being low impact. When the Barre3 studio opened here in Yakima a few years ago, I immediately fell in love with the style of workout and the overall welcoming and encouraging vibe. But becoming an instructor? Standing up front and leading a class? That was so far from my comfort zone and out of left field that I hardly recognized myself.
But there I was, following the training, putting myself out there. The training took months, and it wasn’t without its bumps along the way — maybe even a few tears. It’s hard to learn something new. It’s been a few months now and I made it through the certification process. I teach a couple of times a week and it’s been one of the most challenging and satisfying endeavors I’ve taken on.
As for the tattoo, well, I chickened out. I might still do it, though. The year’s not over.
As exercise has taken up a bigger piece of my time and energy, I’m finding myself naturally drawn to foods that fuel and sustain me. I’ve rejected diet culture for years. I decided a long time ago to pursue eating real, homemade food most of the time and that’s felt like the right fit for me.
Paying attention to what makes me feel good and energized means eating a good breakfast every morning and trying to remember to eat fruits and veggies all day long. Sometimes when I’m in a hurry or just need a good snack, a smoothie is an easy and delicious way to fill up on nutrient-dense foods without a lot of work or effort.
This mango spinach smoothie is a favorite because the cucumber adds a lovely freshness and bright flavor. A tiny splash of vanilla extract and a sweet satsuma orange are all you need to sweeten the smoothie and the mango, and spinach and banana add a punch of vitamins and minerals. If I’m making this as a quick breakfast on the go, I’ll add a scoop of protein powder to make it a bit more filling. But often I make it as is.
Also, if you don’t prefer or have on hand coconut milk, almond or oat milk are great substitutes. My only other tip is to blend, blend, blend. It takes a good 45 seconds to blend up the spinach, orange and cucumber. You want a nice smooth texture, or you probably won’t want to make a smoothie again in the future.
• 1 medium banana
• 1 satsuma orange, peeled
• 1 heaping cup packed baby spinach
• 1 cup frozen mango
• 1 Persian cucumber, washed and chopped into 4 pieces
• 8 ounces coconut milk (almond or oat milk can be used)
• 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 scoop preferred protein powder (optional)
In a blender, combine the ingredients. Make sure to peel the satsuma orange and to wash the cucumber. I prefer frozen mango because its more affordable and readily available, but you can always use fresh mango.
Blend on low for 30 seconds before turning the power up to medium high for an additional 15 to 30 seconds. Pour into a glass and enjoy!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.