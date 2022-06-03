Early this spring, my middle son was playing out in the driveway with his cousin when my husband noticed a puppy in the orchard next to our house. Assuming the neighbor’s dog was loose, he hollered to Luke to go investigate. Well, much to our surprise, it was not the neighbor’s dog but a roughly 4-month-old German shepherd.
After trying to locate his owners for a couple of weeks with no leads, we realized this puppy had completely stolen all our hearts. Now Max is a permanent fixture on the farm and has settled in easily and smoothly. He mostly spends his days chasing the cat and eating her food, digging holes in the flowerbeds and somehow being generally adorable and a little bit naughty at the same time.
The kids, of course, are in love with him. They have no sympathy for my flowerbeds or the cat. I find myself spending extra time in the yard these days, partially because after such a slow, cool spring, I’ll take all the warm weather and sunshine I can get. And also, the puppy. If I’m in the yard, he’s much less likely to take a big bite out of my flowers and plants.
With the school year just days away from wrapping up and an intense few months of spring sports for my kids coming to a close, we can see some slower, more relaxed days just around the corner. To say I’m looking forward to a slower pace this summer would be the understatement of the century.
And, I figure if I “get” to be out in the yard a little extra these days, the least I can do is make it fun for myself and grill as many dinners as possible. Considering most of our dinners the past few months have been sandwiches on the go or easy make-ahead recipes usually involving a crockpot or air fryer, some good, fresh, locally grown food and a few extra minutes to prepare it is just what I’m in the mood for.
The great thing about this recipe is you can follow it for a classic Salt and Stone salad. (You know I love a good hearty salad.) But if you’re not in the mood for combining the elements, simply grill the veggies and meat and keep them separate. You could always make the dressing and drizzle it over the veggies for a little boost of flavor.
For the steak:
• 2-3 pounds flank steak
• 2 tablespoons olive oil
• 1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
• 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
• 3 cloves minced garlic
• 1/2 tablespoon Italian seasoning
• Juice of half a lemon
• 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 3/4 teaspoon black pepper
In a zip-close bag, combine all the ingredients, making sure to flip the steak several times in the marinade so the meat absorbs the flavors. Refrigerate for up to 12 hours, but at least 3 hours. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before grilling.
When ready to make this recipe, heat grill to a medium-high heat, about 450 degrees. Remove steak from marinade, gently shaking off any extra liquid. Sear steak on each side for 2 to 3 minutes before lowering the heat on the grill to medium and cooking the meat to your preference. Use a meat thermometer to check for doneness or simply touch the top of the meat. If it is quite squishy and soft, that means the meat is very rare and not cooked all the way through; if the meat has no give when you touch it, it’s well-done. Allow the steak to rest at least 5 to 10 minutes before thinly slicing across the grain of the meat.
For the salad:
• 2 ears corn
• 1 bunch spring onions
• 1 pound purple or green asparagus, woody ends trimmed
• 2 to 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 pint cherry tomatoes
• 2 cups cooked farro
• 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
• 3 tablespoons minced basil
• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
• Grated zest of 1 lemon, plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 2 tablespoons minced shallot
• Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
Start by cooking the farro (a nutty and hearty grain that cooks similarly to pasta). Fill a pot with salted water; once it’s boiling, add 2 cups of farro and cook for about 15 to 20 minutes until the farro is tender and chewy. Drain the water from the pot and set aside. You can also make this a day ahead and store in an airtight container in the fridge until you’re ready to make this recipe.
After cooking the steak, leave the grill on medium heat. Husk the corn, wash the spring onions and wash and trim the woody stems from asparagus. Drizzle with 2 to 3 tablespoons olive oil and sprinkle with kosher salt and black pepper. Using tongs, place the veggies on the grill, rotating every minute or two until they are charred on all sides. If the asparagus is too thin for your grill, you can lay a piece of tin foil on the grill and place the asparagus on the foil.
Remove the veggies and allow them to cool a little before cutting the corn kernels off the cob and chopping the asparagus into bite-size pieces and finely dicing the spring onions.
In a large bowl, start by making the dressing. Combine the olive oil, lemon zest and juice, Dijon mustard, shallot, 1 tablespoon basil and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Whisk to combine. Add the farro, cherry tomatoes and feta cheese to the bowl. Add the charred veggies, reserving a few of the spring onions for garnish. Gently mix the salad so the dressing evenly coats the salad and garnish with fresh basil and the remaining spring onions.
To serve, scoop the salad onto a plate and top with slices of the grilled flank steak. Serves 4 to 5 dinner portions.
