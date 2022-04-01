As I cajoled Scarlet to speed up her sloth-like bedtime routine a few nights ago, she grabbed the illustrated copy of Harry Potter (“Chamber of Secrets”) off her bedside table and asked me to guess what page we were on. I simply shrugged my shoulders and waited for her to tell me, figuring if I answered, I would only delay bedtime that much longer.
To my surprise and complete delight, when she carefully opened the book to where we were reading, tucked into the pages was a delicate wildflower blossom she had plucked from alongside the trail at Rocky Top, one of our favorite places to walk and ride mountain bikes. Part of the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy trail system, Rocky Top connects with Snow Mountain Ranch and is a popular location for mountain bike riding, walking and trail running. Lucky for us, it’s just minutes from our home.
I had to hop on the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy website to confirm, but I believe the blossom is a sagebrush violet. It goes without saying that I generally don’t advocate picking flowers on the trails, and in the moment very likely would have stopped her had I seen her about to do it. But the wonder in Scarlet’s eyes and her careful preservation of the blossom made me feel OK about it.
The desert hills are unbelievably beautiful this time of year as the shrub-steppe landscape blossoms and flowers in shades of purple, light pink, yellow, white and orange. The hills almost look like a watercolor painting as you look across them. Pair it with a famous Yakima Valley sunset and views like that don’t come with adequate descriptions. You just have to experience them for yourself.
With that sweet, tender flower in mind, I set out to make a spring-like dish full of surprising and delicate flavors. I knew I wanted color, texture, brightness and, of course, lots of flavor. With absolutely perfect timing, my McIlrath Fruit Stand produce box included two perfect golden beets. I knew instantly they would be the stars of the show.
Roasted beets, bright blood oranges and sweet satsumas, crunchy cucumbers, tart tomatoes, briny pickled red onions and cool creamy avocados come together for a salad you’ll want to make year-round. I love the balance of earthy and bright flavors, and the bright colors remind me of the colorful hillside. Pair this salad with grilled salmon and a glass of wine or let it stand all on its own. Simply add a hunk of crusty bread and your meal is complete.
2 large avocados
2-3 red or golden beets
½ red onion
2 blood oranges
2 satsuma oranges
2 tomatoes of choice (heirloom, Roma or beefsteak are great options)
1 English cucumber
5 ounces mixed greens
2 ounces crumbled goat cheese
2 tablespoons Italian parsley, minced
Lemon vinaigrette
½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 ½ teaspoons white wine vinegar
5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 clove garlic
Kosher salt
Black pepper
Combine the lemon zest and juice, vinegar and olive oil in a jar. Smash the garlic clove with your knife and then mince until nearly a pulp. Add to the jar. Season with a generous pinch of salt and black pepper. Seal with a lid and shake to combine. Taste and adjust the salt if needed. Let sit for 10 minutes before serving to allow the flavors to mellow and combine. Store extras in the refrigerator for up to two days.
For the salad: Start by preheating the oven to 425 degrees. Rinse the beets and pat dry with a dish towel. Place in a rimmed baking dish with about an inch of water in the dish. Cover the beets with parchment paper and then tightly cover the baking dish with tinfoil. Bake in the oven for one hour, checking at the halfway point that there is still water in the bottom of the dish. You are steaming the beets, so add a little more water if it has evaporated. After an hour, remove from oven, take off the tinfoil and allow the beets to cool. Use a paper towel to peel back the skin.
Thinly slice the red onion into half-moons. Place in a lidded jar with 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon sugar, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and a pinch of black pepper. Put the lid on the jar, give it a good shake and set aside on the counter until ready to use. If you don’t plan to use the onions within an hour or two, put the jar in the refrigerator and use when ready. Onions can stay refrigerated up to 5 days.
Cube the beets into bite-size pieces and set aside. Peel the oranges and satsumas and cut the citrus into segments. For the oranges, you can cut each segment in half to make bite-size pieces. Peel the avocados and slice into thin pieces. Wash the cucumber, then cube into bite-sized pieces to roughly match the beets. Slice the tomatoes by cutting out the core with a pairing knife. Slice horizontally about 1/4 inch thick. Season with kosher salt.
To assemble the salad, place the greens in a shallow salad bowl. Top with avocado, beets, blood orange segments, satsuma segments, cucumber and tomato. Arrange the fruit and vegetables over the greens so they overlap and complement each other. Garnish with the macerated onions, crumbled goat cheese and fresh Italian parsley. Drizzle with Italian vinaigrette before gently tossing to combine. Serve immediately.
Makes four dinner servings or six side salads.
