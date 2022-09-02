Admittedly, this history buff knows embarrassingly little about beer. But what I do know is that most beers wouldn’t exist without hops.
The Yakima Valley has been the state’s major hop producer for over a century, and today we are one of the largest hop-growing areas in the world. The list of those involved in our historically successful hop industry is innumerable. Perhaps sharing the stories of a few often-forgotten individuals involved in our successful hop industry will deepen our appreciation for hops, and thus beer.
Few may recall that one of the most recognizable historic businesswomen in our region, Elizabeth Loudon Carmichael, had her hands in the hop sales industry. Arriving in the Yakima Valley in 1884, she settled with her first husband, William Loudon, in Cowiche.
After William’s death in 1885, she moved to Yakima City (now Union Gap), where she opened a store and served as postmistress. In 1898, she married her second husband, Colin Carmichael. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Santa Rosa, Calif., where she became active in the hop world, conducting a successful Pacific Northwest hop sales business.
Her success in hop sales, however, was soon forgotten when she moved back to Yakima City after the death of Colin in 1899. Upon her return, she left her hop sales business behind her with the purchase of approximately 150 acres of land and the start of a successful dairy. In 1902, after building what is known today as Carmichael Castle in Union Gap, she started the Yakima City Creamery, later run by her sons, the Loudon brothers. Today, her successful dairy and creamery ventures are what most of us remember, overshadowing her successful ventures in selling hops.
Of course, one can’t sell hops without hops being grown. Among our early pioneering hop growers, one of the least remembered — yet most highly successful — growers was Allen Alfred Hawkins. Born in Tennessee in 1845, Hawkins served as an African American Civil War soldier with Company B of the 13th United States Colored Infantry.
He arrived in the vicinity of Sunnyside with his wife and family prior to spring 1900, settling on a 10-acre hop ranch approximately three miles outside of Sunnyside. In 1904, his hop fields produced 12 tons of hops, which he sold at 26 cents per pound.
His success soon found him expanding and entering contracts with the McNeff Brothers and Mr. C. Sweeny of Cowiche. At the time he was noted as being the third-largest hop grower in the Sunnyside area. Sadly, just two years later an unknown judgment was filed against Hawkins, costing him some of his hop-growing acreage.
By 1911, his hops were under the supervision of one Mr. Morford. After taking his case to court, his hop property was returned to him in 1913. Eager to return to successful hop farming, Allen never got a chance to do so. He died in September 1913 and was laid to rest in Tahoma Cemetery, where a Civil War military headstone marks his grave.
Other often-unrecognized hop growers include Japanese American farmers who were raising hops prior to the issuance of Executive Order No. 9066 and the addition of Japanese Americans in the Valley.
The Jisuke Wada family was one such family. Born in Japan, Jisuke immigrated to the United States and settled in the Wapato vicinity in the early 1930s. Once in the Valley with his wife and a few of their children, he began farming several hundred acres of hops in the South Wapato and Fort Road vicinity. It was there that their daughter Yoneko (Grace), born in Western Washington in 1913, met her husband, Tatsugi (Thomas) Seto.
Born in 1904, Tatsugi worked at the Wada hop farm. One of his jobs for the hop farm was traveling to the Columbia River area to pick up Native American hop workers and bring them back to the Wada farm to work. The Wadas, along with the help of Tatsugi and Yoneko Seto, continued to successfully raise hops until the forced evacuation of Japanese Americans from the Valley. With their incarceration at Heart Mountain War Relocation Camp in Wyoming, the family tragically lost the hop farm.
While at Heart Mountain, Tatsugi and Yoneko Seto began their family. After leaving camp in 1945, they moved to Ontario, Ore., where they again farmed hops. Three years later, they moved to the Mabton area, where they raised their children while Tatsugi worked for Yakima Chief Hops.
Today, the site of the Wada family hop farm near Wapato is part of the John I. Haas hop farm. The Yakima-based company has recognized the significance of the Wadas by including their name on their sign.
The Wada and Seto families weren’t the only Japanese American hop farmers in the Valley’s history. Some, like the Ray and Margery Yamamoto family, came to the Valley after being released from the war relocation camps.
Unable to find work after their release, a generous Irishman in Fife, who adamantly opposed discrimination, came to the Yamamotos’ aid, selling them 80 acres of property near Ashue and Branch roads. After relocating to the property, the family successfully grew hops on the land until eventually leasing it to others and later removing the hop fields.
The Yamamoto family still owns the property, which includes a hop kiln constructed around 1935. The hop kiln has since been converted into a home where their son and daughter-in-law currently live.
There are numerous other long-forgotten and unrecognized people in the Valley’s historic hop industry. One of the best ways to learn about them, or hops in general, is to visit the American Hop Museum in Toppenish. Located at 22 S. B St., the museum is open Wednesdays through Sundays until Oct. 2 this year. Contacting the museum by phone at 509-965-4677 is highly suggested prior to visiting. You can also visit their website at americanhopmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.