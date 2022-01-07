After nearly two years of limited living, thanks to the pandemic and all its complications, we could all use something to celebrate — that’s how Wendy and Sheldon Butler see it, anyway.
So they’re throwing a party of sorts.
As the co-owners of Yakima’s Bear Event Services, they’re inviting most of this side of the state to a Feb. 5 gathering at the Yakima Convention Center called, appropriately enough, “Something to Celebrate.”
The idea is to bring together all the people who supply the food, flowers, clothing, venues and other services with anyone who’s planning a wedding, quinceanera, reunion or any other type of gathering.
“Anybody that’s having a big to-do,” Wendy says.
“Just kind of a one-stop shop,” Sheldon adds.
It’s the first event of its kind the region has ever seen.
If you’re planning a quinceañera, wedding or what have you, no need to call a dozen places to check prices, services or availability — you can stroll from one vendor to the next, meet them in person and ask all the questions you want. Face to face.
And since there’ll be food and beverages on site, you can do it all with a glass of Yakima Valley wine in your hand. You might even win a prize, since there’ll be giveaways going all day.
The Butlers are booking vendors now, and they’ve already got them coming in from as far away as the Tri-Cities, Ellensburg, Sunnyside, Prosser and maybe the Seattle area. They’re figuring at least 100 will be there.
While yes, they hope to profit from all this, they also hope to provide a simple and safe way to help people put together some semblance of life as we used to know it. And they hoping to make planning important events a little less stressful and a little more … well, fun.
“We wanted to turn it into more an event experience,” Sheldon says.
The celebration runs from 1-5 p.m. for the general public, but there’s also a pre-func VIP experience (with mimosas and lunch!) that starts at 10:30 a.m. Check the Bear Event Services website, https://beareventservices.com/central-washington-event-expo/, for all the details and sign-up information.
Between Sheldon’s years as the director of operations at the Yakima Convention Center and Wendy’s 20-plus years of marketing and event planning, they know how to set up a shindig.
Their business offers consultations, event management, audio/visual equipment and party rentals for everything from family milestones to trade shows. They’re the people who do the heavy lifting to put on (and clean up after) the Fresh Hop Ale Festival, the Horticulture Convention, and events for local organizations like the Pegasus Project and Children’s Village.
“They all need tables,” Sheldon says with a laugh.
And despite all the health precautions, closures and other obstacles to having much fun lately, the Butlers are optimistic that better times aren’t that far off.
“The last few months have been really encouraging,” Wendy says, noting most local staging venues are open for business now.
Assuming it stays that way, now’s probably a good time to start planning. Most big-deal events, according to the Butlers, can generally use about 18 months of prep time.
The Feb. 5 “Something to Celebrate” event, however, isn’t that far off. It’s a Saturday, so there’s no football, and it’ll probably be too cold to do anything particularly fun outside.
So … mimosas, anyone?
