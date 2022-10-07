Neckties have long been a component of men’s formalwear. Most historians agree that the necktie originated in the 17th century and can be traced back to the Thirty Years’ War in Central Europe. At that time, King Louis XIII employed Croatian mercenaries who wore a piece of cloth around their necks as part of their uniforms. King Louis liked the look of these functional but fashionable pieces of fabric, and he made the ties, or cravats, mandatory attire at royal gatherings.
Ties evolved through the centuries and eventually became part of the requisite dress code of formalwear. Ties also may be a component of school uniforms, and they are often worn at weddings and other special events.
As ties change, so, too, does their appearance. Widths and lengths go in and out of fashion, as do patterns and fabrics. But one thing that remains pretty constant are the knots.
Depending on who you ask, there are upwards of 18 different ways to tie a necktie knot. According to Real Men Style, a gentleman’s fashion advice site, each knot style can send a different message or complement a different shirt collar and neck. Learning to recognize which knots are best can help any man portray the desired effect. The following are some of the more popular styles of necktie knots.
Four-in-hand: Named after an old gentleman’s club, the four-in-hand knot is among the most popular knots. It is extremely easy to tie and can be worn at most informal events, says Prestige Ballrooms. These knots are often best with skinny ties. The knot also requires less of the tie’s length, making it a great choice for tall gentlemen.
The Full Windsor: Even though this is a common knot, it is not so easy to tie. It is a large knot that gets its name from the Duke of Windsor. It is considered to be the most formal type of tie knots and is best for special occasions or business meetings. The knot is firm and is less likely to slip out, says the clothing company Beau Brummel.
The Half Windsor: This knot is straight and neat and best used with medium to lightweight fabrics. Its formality falls between the four-in-hand knot and the Full Windsor.
The Pratt: The Pratt knot is a mix between the four-in-hand and Half Windsor. It’s medium in size, elegant and can be worn at weddings, on dates and for special occasions. This knot lengthens the tie, making it convenient for tall men.
Notable mentions: Other honorable mentions include the Nicky knot, the Kelvin knot and the St. Andrew knot. Interested men can research the meanings and styles of all necktie knots to find the ones that work best for them.
