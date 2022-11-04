If you’re feeling stressed by the rising costs of meat and other grocery products, this might be the time to “veg out,” say local experts. By substituting plant-based menus, you can pare down your spending — and add new color, nutrition and healthy fiber to your diet. You may even find you have more energy to face all of the challenges of life today!
A recent study in the Journal of Hunger & Environmental Nutrition suggested that vegetarians spend an average of $750 less per year on food than those who eat meat. This number may be even higher today, in light of rising costs. A publication called The Beet, in a Sept. 9 article, estimated a savings of $23 per week.
“You can do such beautiful things with plants,” enthused Linda Sloop, a registered dietitian who teaches a Healthy Lifestyle Series through the Yakima Seventh-day Adventist Church. “You’ve got all the color, while meat is basically one color.” Sloop fires the imagination with descriptions of a rich “ricotta-type lasagna,” crisp tacos made with beans, and fresh “Buddha Bowls” with flavorful sauce.
She also cites health benefits ranging from the potential to lower cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar to helping prevent diseases such as cancer — and even losing some weight.
At Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, “we’ve actually had to remove some items from our menu” due to rising costs, said Katie Wolff, director of Food and Nutrition Services. Such items include more expensive cuts of beef and salmon. “We can’t justify passing the cost along” to patrons, she explained.
You need to be creative, Wolff said. In Memorial’s cafeteria, there has been “high demand” for menu items in which the customer chooses toppings ranging from grilled tofu to chicken, beef, and/or chickpeas. Grain bowls for breakfast or lunch, featuring greens, perhaps quinoa, a sauce and choice of protein have been “really popular.”
Chris Brown, owner of Wray’s Marketfresh IGA stores in Yakima, has noticed “a little bit of trading down” going on in grocery shopping, when it comes to meat. T-bone and New York steaks are being edged out a bit by less-expensive steaks, he said. Customers also might buy smaller portions — of pork chops, for example. Brown didn’t have any statistics immediately available on whether plant-based foods might be selling better but noted that it’s always wise to “pay attention to what’s being promoted.”
Good plant-based sources of protein such as tofu can be purchased for somewhere around $1.79 for 14 to 16 ounces, and a can of garbanzo beans may run about 79 cents, said Elaina Moon, owner of Healthy Eats Nutrition Services in Yakima.
In the classes she teaches, “I’m noticing more people who are saying, ‘I’m trying to be more plant-based,’” Moon observed. Folks can be surprised to learn that such a diet can be “very satisfying. The flavor, enjoyment, are not lacking.” In plant-based cooking, “you don’t just plop a thing of tofu out on a plate,” she stressed.
Yet, vegan (avoiding all meat, poultry, fish, seafood, dairy and eggs) and vegetarian (which can include eggs, dairy and/or fish) diets also need to take into consideration the way foods you purchase have been handled. Whole foods, which have not been processed, resulting in additives and/or reduction of nutritional value, are ideal, she said. Fresh or frozen foods are best, with canned food as an alternative, perhaps rinsing off any salt used in the canning process, Wolff said.
Read the labels on meat substitutes, Moon said, checking to see what may have been added, and for nutritional content. Also check the prices — which may be as high as some regular meat products.
With a little practice, you can be serving oatmeal topped with appealing fruit, nuts and shredded coconut for breakfast. Lunch can be as simple as a bagged salad to which you can add your choice of beans, nuts or seeds, broccoli, tomatoes and cucumbers plus seasoning. Dinner can be an easy bean soup.
Just don’t try to make the switch to a plant-based diet overnight, the experts advise.
“It doesn’t have to be all or nothing,” Sloop said. For example, it took her “three years” to fully adjust to drinking soy milk instead of dairy milk, she recalled.
Loading up suddenly on lots of fiber, or drastically cutting everything you’re used to eating, may be too extreme, resulting in digestive issues and a very short-lived experiment, nutritionists agree. Instead, try a “meatless Monday,” a bean-based “taco Tuesday” or just begin adding more vegetables to your plate and leaving less room for meat, they say. Then, you can gradually increase your intake of whole foods. You also can try sampling a plant-based dish when you go out to eat, Moon said.
There are a number of websites, books and cooking classes that can help to keep you out of hot water, while you adjust to a healthier diet. A couple of sites mentioned by Sloop include rainbowplantlife.com, forksoverknives.com and minimalistbaker.com. Moon has written a book titled “Cooking Healthy.” Or just search “plant-based diet” online.
Some folks also need to have an occasional treat, breaking away from plant-based everything.
Alan Riches, co-owner of the Yakima Steak Company, observed that, even in the midst of rising meat prices, “We haven’t seen any sort of decline in activity. ... People who want to have a nice meal, who want a steak, they just come in.” For birthdays and anniversaries, for example, people still like to celebrate, he said. They’re “looking for an experience. They want to have a nice place to go.”
Even Sloop, who states that she hasn’t eaten meat since she was 17 (“I’m now 60”), allows herself a little treat every now and then. While it may not be the chocolate layer cake that you or I would choose, she will indulge occasionally in a berry or apple crisp. OK, she makes it with whole-grain flour and reduces the amount of sugar in the recipe, but it’s still dessert!
