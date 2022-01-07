As the saying goes, “You know it’s time for a vacation when you start looking like the person on your driver’s license.”
If this is you, after 22 months of pandemic restrictions, you may be planning to make your great escape. Have a good trip, but before you go, here are some common-sense tips for traveling during a pandemic, to help you avoid bumps in the road.
“I think a lot of people are getting a little cabin fever after a year and a half,” observed Valory Thomas, a travel agent with Travel Leaders in Yakima. Phone calls about leisure travel are “slowly starting to come back.”
However, right now, “traveling anywhere has its cautions, with the pandemic,” she advised. Different countries — and even different cities — have their own restrictions. It’s important to research the status of the area you plan to visit to see if there are particular pandemic issues at the time AND check the specific requirements involved in getting there, she said.
“It’s all about planning on the front end,” agreed Kelly Just, public relations manager of AAA Washington. “It’s just like everything else these days: proceed with caution.”
For example, one of Thomas’ clients who flew to Ireland earlier this year had to delay his trip for a day because he had taken a COVID test — but it wasn’t the specific test which the airline required and he needed to be re-tested. Another client heading for Prince George, British Columbia, had taken the proper COVID test, but the results came back five days before his flight, instead of in the required window of three days. Thus, the man had to pay $250 to get a new test AND pay an additional $500 to change his airline ticket, Thomas recalled.
Airlines are trying to reassure travelers that they take precautions such as “recirculating cabin air every two to three minutes” and requiring masks except when passengers are eating, Thomas said. Flights may also require filling out a health questionnaire and/or showing a vaccination card. Some foreign countries may have quarantine regulations (and the Mayo Clinic advises a COVID test about three to five days after returning from a trip, especially foreign travel.) Some hotels, restaurants and other venues will only admit individuals who show a vaccination card and/or have been tested for COVID.
Regardless of what you think about such regulations, “don’t get mad if different places have different rules and regulations,” Thomas advised. For example, New York City has been requiring proof of vaccination to enter its restaurants, so “don’t get mad at the hostess” who didn’t even put the requirement into place, she suggested.
One of the prerequisites of travel is an openness to new experiences — and a little patience when those experiences are not always smooth sailing. Who knows? Due to recent slowdowns in the travel industry, you might even find some bargain prices along the way.
“It depends on the type of travel that you’re planning,” said Just. “Some travel providers are offering deals to stimulate travel again, but for something like car rentals when there aren’t enough vehicles to support the demand, it’s not likely.”
Wherever you go, bring along your vaccination card and/or proof of COVID testing as applicable plus masks (don’t count on everyone having these available to give to you along the way) and perhaps some hand sanitizer (no more than 12 ounces or only 3.4 ounces if you’re flying and don’t want the hassle of extra inspection), Thomas said.
Or maybe you’re considering a cruise?
“Cruising is definitely an option again,” Just observed. “You may find that ships have a lower capacity than before,” she noted, so it’s not too soon to even begin thinking about cruising in 2023. Some ships may require masks in public spaces, or even daily temperature checks. And forget about those 24-hour buffets which are (at least temporarily) on hold.
Cruise travelers also may find some creative approaches when it comes to shore excursions, Just said. One AAA client who sailed on a Mississippi riverboat cruise earlier last year reported that on a bus tour through Vicksburg National Military Park, “… the National Park Service would not allow the park ranger to ride on the bus with the cruise group. Instead, he drove in front of the bus in his car with the bus hooked up to his Bluetooth, and directed us around the park and told us what to look at on the right or left side of the bus … I thought it was a very clever way to do it …”
It’s vital, when cruising, to check on the cruise line’s cancellation policy, since some of these policies are changing, Just added. “Read the fine print,” she advised. Could you cancel in case of COVID? What are the other stipulations? You might consider getting trip insurance AND separate medical insurance.
“Now is the best time to count on travel agents” who can guide you through insurance guidelines, travel regulations and any changes that may be needed along the way, she said. “It doesn’t have to be a AAA travel agent.”
Just gave the example of one family of six who had already delayed a trip to London and Paris due to the pandemic. After rescheduling for last month, they were about ready to cancel again because of changing restrictions to get into London. However, their travel agent helped them sort everything out, explaining that it would be just a short quarantine and then they could get on with their plans. They were set to go.
Then, shortly before their departure date (the second time), they decided to cancel. Their travel agent again helped them sort out all of the particulars. Now, they’re planning to visit New York next summer, instead!
If you’re not quite ready to wander too far from home, you can consider traveling in your own vehicle and staying at a hotel, referring to AAA’s new “inspected clean” evaluation system, Just suggested. These hotel inspections use technology to check surfaces from door handles to light switches, adding peace of mind to your stay.
“Travel is always a really personal decision” she concluded. Only you can weigh the “risk and reward of taking a trip.”
However, once you arrive, the experts agree on this: take time to enjoy the experience and make memories. Outdoor adventures, in particular, can be enjoyable and offer fewer concerns. After all the planning and expense of travel, you don’t want to return home with no more than an empty bottle of hand sanitizer.
Meantime, heed the words of Andrew Solomon in a June 4, 2021, New York Times article titled, “Can Travel Be Fun Again?”
“It is usually safest to stay home, but that safety can feel deadening.” He continues, “… As the virus comes under control, we will set forth with renewed vigor. The world is all before us …”
