The legitimacy of photography as an art form has been debated by many over the last century. Regardless if one classifies photography as art, most can agree that its impact on our world is significant. For history lovers like myself, photographs serve as a gold mine, giving us a still glimpse back in time.
The Pacific Northwest and the Yakima Valley have been blessed with great photographers who have captured everything from geographic locations to the people who inhabited them. Of all the historic photographers in our Valley, perhaps no other stands out as much as Asahel Curtis. Although his brother Edward Sherriff Curtis is also well known for his photography, it was Asahel who managed to capture and visually define the Yakima Valley’s natural, agricultural and city scenes. His photographs now stand as a testimony to our area’s historical significance.
Born on Nov. 3, 1874, in Le Suer County, Minn., Asahel Curtis was the youngest of four children born to Johnson and Ellen Curtis. He spent his early youth living in Minnesota where his family had a homemade camera. Both Asahel and Edward had a significant interest in photography in their teens, dabbling in the art as well as working in the field. It was Edward, however, who served as an apprentice in St. Paul when he was 17. Shortly afterward, his family would experience drastic changes.
In 1887, at age 19, Edward moved west to Sidney in Washington Territory. His father, Johnson, who had supported the family as a grocer in Minnesota, moved west with Edward, leaving his wife Ellen, Asahel and his other two siblings in Minnesota. Once in Washington, their father purchased property while Edward operated a photography business for two years until their father became ill. Just before his death in May 1888, Asahel traveled west with his mother and siblings to join his brother and father. After his father’s death, Edward was tasked with financially supporting the family with his photography business, as well as completing the family’s cabin.
Asahel was only 14 when his father died. To help his brother support the family, he worked at Edward’s photography business. Edward focused on taking photos of people, his primary interest being the Pacific Northwest’s Native Americans. Meanwhile, Asahel’s photographic interest was that of natural scenes. The two talented brothers’ business was successful, although working together eventually led to the demise of their relationship.
At some point in 1897, the Curtises agreed that Asahel would travel north to photograph the Klondike Gold Rush, sending the plates back to Edward in Seattle to develop and sell to Seattle’s newspapers. Asahel remained in the Klondike region for approximately two years before returning to discover that Edward had taken full credit for his photographs. The discovery initiated a feud, with its outcome resulting in Asahel leaving both the family home and his brother’s business. Reports indicate the two brothers never spoke again, even at their mother’s funeral.
Afterward, Asahel worked for various photography businesses before beginning his own family. In 1902, he married Florence Carney in Seattle. The couple had their first two children, Whiney in 1904 and Walter in 1905, while Asahel was still working for others. But he soon struck out on his own.
With an increasing interest in nature, Asahel spent a great deal of time hiking through the Pacific Northwest mountains and exploring Central Washington. It was these explorations that helped define not only Asahel’s professional life, but also that of the Yakima Valley.
In early 1907, Asahel purchased nine acres outside of Grandview. Included in his purchase was an apple orchard and a small three-bedroom cabin. As an orchardist, his interest in irrigation also increased. Of course, as his interest in agriculture grew, Asahel photographed numerous irrigation canals and projects.
Although an orchard owner, Asahel still spent most of his time taking photos and developing them in his Seattle studio. His wife and children lived with him in Seattle during the school year, although Florence moved with the children to their ranch in Grandview during the summers. After purchasing the property, Asahel and Florence added two more children to the family: Marjorie in 1911 and Ellen “Polly” in 1920. With their expanding family, they built a larger home on the property and moved out of the cabin.
When he wasn’t in his studio in Seattle or on the Grandview ranch, Asahel was exploring the wilderness. During his career, his love for the wilderness and its trails led him to become one of the original members of The Mountaineers. (The group started when he helped organize 100 hikers to build a trail on Mount Baker in 1908 and Mount Rainier in 1909.) His love for Mount Rainier also found him serving as a Mount Rainier National Park guide and serving approximately two decades on the Mount Rainier Advisory Board. Today the Asahel Curtis Nature Trail and the Asahel Curtis Sno-Park on Snoqualmie Pass still bear his name.
Hiking trails in the wilderness were not his only passion. As a staunch supporter of sharing the wilderness, Asahel believed that building roads within the wilderness would allow access for all. This passion found him serving as a chairperson on the Washington State Good Roads Committee. His efforts resulted in the Asahel Curtis Road 55, near the nature trail bearing his name.
Over time, Asahel and Florence’s children outgrew the desire to spend time on the family’s Grandview property, choosing to remain in Seattle instead. In the mid-1920s, the Curtises leased out their Grandview property to Alfred Jenson. Under Alfred’s direction, the ranch continued to prosper until approximately 1931. In 1935, the property sold at a public auction for a couple of hundred dollars. His footprint on the Grandview area is still apparent with Asahel Curtis Drive, the very road he owned property on. With the sale of the orchard, Asahel’s farming years ended, but not his photography.
Asahel Curtis never stopped capturing the world around him in photographs. He worked in the industry until his death at age 66. He died in his Seattle studio on March 7, 1941, doing what he loved most, working in photography. Today, 81 years later, his photos are treasured for their beauty as well as their historical significance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.