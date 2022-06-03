Spring is synonymous with rebirth. Each spring, flowers begin to bloom again, grass starts to grow and people from all walks of life rekindle their love affair with the great outdoors. Spring also marks the return of a familiar foe: allergies.
Seasonal allergies can put a damper on even the most welcoming spring day. After all, a day soaking up the sun isn’t so relaxing when it’s also spent sneezing and confronting allergy symptoms like congestion, runny nose and watery eyes. Thankfully, it’s possible for seasonal allergy sufferers to have their spring and enjoy it, too.
Some tips:
• Pay attention to seasonal allergy trackers. Seasonal allergies are now easier to track than ever. For example, Pollen.com is an easily accessible and free site that allows you to type in your ZIP code and access daily allergy reports for your city. You also can see five-day forecasts that can help you plan trips and other outdoor excursions. Weather.com also offers free allergy reports and forecasts. If you have seasonal allergies, you can make use of these sites and plan your activities based on the information they provide.
• Stay indoors when allergen levels are especially high. The Mayo Clinic notes that there are several things you can do to reduce your exposure to seasonal allergy triggers. That includes staying indoors on dry, windy days. That doesn’t mean you need to lock yourself indoors all spring. But it’s important that seasonal allergy sufferers recognize that some days might be too much to handle. Rain helps clear pollen from the air, so people who are avoiding the outdoors on days when pollen counts are high should be able to get outside after a good rain without triggering an attack.
• Maintain clean air indoors. The great outdoors is not the only place where allergens percolate. The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America notes that improving air quality in your home can reduce allergy triggers. Air conditioners can prevent outdoor allergens from entering a home, so utilize units on warm spring days when you might otherwise open the windows. Open windows and screen doors provide easy entry points for allergens like pollen, so turning on the AC when outdoor allergen counts are high can make seasonal allergies more manageable.
• Consider treatments. Over-the-counter treatments like antihistamines, nasal sprays and decongestants provide most individuals with sufficient relief from their seasonal allergies. If OTC remedies are ineffective, treatments such as allergen immunotherapy and a consultation with an allergen may be necessary.
Seasonal allergies can spoil an otherwise welcoming spring day. But there are many ways for you to corral your seasonal allergies and still enjoy spring sun.
