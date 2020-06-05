Notes from Yakima
Yakima Magazine is planned a year at a time. Late last fall, when we set the lineup for 2020, we designated this as the Outdoors and Sports edition.
We had no idea that a coronavirus pandemic was waiting just around the corner.
In response to the state’s stay-at-home order, issued in March, people in the Yakima Valley turned to the outdoors for solace. They began walking, bicycling, bicycling and hiking, usually at least 6 feet away from anyone else, as recommended by health officials.
But most sports came to a standstill. Team sports, anyway.
We stayed with the theme we’d designated for June anyway, because as the stay-at-home order is slowly lifted, people will return to the pursuits that make life meaningful. They’ll go fly-fishing, like contributor Molly Allen (“A lifelong angler learns the art of fly-fishing”). Or they’ll travel to remote places, like Addy Logsdon (“Getting away from it all in Stehekin”).
Basically, it’s all right to dream.
Here and now, though, we’re stuck in a lockdown. So Melissa Labberton found a to right about local architecture and design without going inside anyone’s home (“Creating curb appeal”). And Allen wrote about a woman’s drive to become a radio DJ (“One woman’s road to radio”).
“Radio provides background music while you figure out a new work-from-home routine, songs for a family dance party in the kitchen, and the comfort of familiar voices,” Allen writes.
A timely story, indeed.
The centerpiece of this edition is a series of short essays from regular contributors to Yakima Magazine, describing how they’re dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Their stories will probably sound familiar to many of us.
Listen to the health experts. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Protect yourself and others from the coronavirus.
Because take it from Glenda Tjarnberg, a contributor who shares her family’s story this month — you don’t want COVID-19.
We’ll be back with another edition of Yakima Magazine in July.
- Greg Halling