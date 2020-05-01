When we planned this Entertainment Issue of Yakima Magazine — we had no inkling of how drastically things would change. How we are entertaining ourselves these days is vastly different than just two months ago.
But we can still do a few of the things we’ve always liked to do. We’re lucky that we live in an area with so many wide-open spaces we can still access. Carol Barany will show you the wildflowers blooming now in the Cowiche Canyon Conservancy and has the tips to keep you healthy on the trails.
Shannon Mahre takes you on a journey with a group of iconic Central Washington mountaineers whose conquests are the stuff of legend. And you won’t even have to get off the couch. Christine Corbett Conklin tells the story of how a little boy drawing pictures in church grew up to become an award-winning artist who lives right here in Selah.
And I have the pleasure of introducing you to the group of fierce and funny women who founded Yakima’s Town Hall Speaker Series, which has brought internationally renowned speakers to our city for nearly 50 years.
Yakima Magazine is loved by so many in this Valley. It’s rare to create a product that gets such an overwhelmingly positive reception. It’s been a joy to have a hand in it, and a joy to work with the freelance writers, photographers and the graphic designers who make it happen.
I, too, am making a big change in these uncertain times. I’m taking on a new job in communications in the health care industry. But I will leave a piece of my heart in this wonderful magazine. Thank you to the Yakima Herald-Republic for letting me be a part of it.
-Bridget Turrell
Notes from Yakima