WHEN IT COMES to versatility of purpose, it’s tough to beat beer. Or hops.
Think about it: In the past couple of decades, we’ve watched beer go from a standard barroom beverage to something that’s given rise to a whole new stylized spinoff -- how many brewpubs do we have in this town now, anyway?
Not many other products or substances are that diverse. Seriously, nobody makes tacos, soup or macaroni and cheese into something else, do they? I sure hope not.
But look at beer (and we are, because that’s our theme for this issue):
As Christine Corbett Conklin reports in the next few pages, incorporating beer or hops into the ingredient list gives lots of other things — soap, baking mix and beauty products, to name a few — a pleasant buzz.
Kind of gives us a new appreciation for the benefits of one of the Yakima Valley’s most celebrated crops, doesn’t it?
That said, as beer continues its remarkable evolution, some folks are even advocating for reducing — or removing altogether — the alcohol. That’s the stuff that can make us feel much smarter, funnier and taller than we really are … until the next morning, at least.
Wendy Steere’s article (keep turning pages — it’s coming up) on the swing toward non-alcoholic beverages explains who’s driving the trend and why. Spoiler alert here: It’s mainly for health reasons, and it’s not letting up anytime soon.
Makes sense, I guess. But if you ask me, an ice-cold, regular-guy beer on the back porch on a late-summer evening seems like about the best medicine anybody could ask for.
-------
SPEAKING OF BACK PORCHES (and other popular parts of a typical house’s anatomy) I’d be remiss not to mention that you’ll find a little something extra in this month’s issue.
Starting immediately, our popular 509 Home Finder publication has a new home of its own — right here in Yakima Magazine.
So there it is. Get yourself a place with a porch, then put your feet up and tip back a nice, tasty locally brewed beer as we wait for fall to arrive.
Trust me, it’ll do you a world of good.
