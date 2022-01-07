When I was young and single and a couple of years into my first daily newspaper job in Oregon, I spent a lot of hours at work.
I can’t say it was all dedication. Some of it was fear that the editor would think I was lazy or incompetent. Maybe both.
At any rate, one day the boss told me I had a bunch of vacation that I needed to use — about a month’s worth.
“Get out of here for a while,” he told me. “Go do something fun.”
So after work, I stopped by a travel agency with big posters of faraway places in the window. Beautiful women smiling from yachts, couples posing for pictures in front of the Eiffel Tower. Stuff like that.
The woman at the desk said they had some leftover airline tickets they were trying to unload for cheap — next to nothing.
I decided to take the boss’s advice. I bought the tickets on the spot: a one-way flight from Medford, Ore., to St. Louis and a one-way ride from New Orleans back to Medford. I had a month in between flights — all I had to do was get from St. Louis to New Orleans in a few weeks.
How I got there is still one of the biggest adventures of my life.
Along the way, I met some of the strangest, funniest and possibly most dangerous people I’ve ever run across:
- A bus driver who openly smoked marijuana (illegal everywhere at the time) as he drove through the backwoods of Louisiana — 70 mph, then 75, then 80. “I shoulda got me a better education,” he lamented to a woman in the front seat, “then I wouldn’t have to be driving this damn bus.”
- A three-man blues band playing on an empty lot along Beale Street in Memphis. They had a dented amp, a mismatched drum set and what looked like a homemade electric guitar. I sipped beer from a paper cup and took in their low, fuzzy music for two hours.
- A guy wearing a bathrobe, carrying a briefcase full of what he said was cocaine — “I’m gonna deliver this to Houston tomorrow night,” he confided to me as we sat together on a bench in Vicksburg, Miss., “and Monday morning I’ll be back home buying me a brand-new 280Z.” I asked him what was up with the bathrobe. “I don’t wanna stick out,” he said, looking at me like I was a moron. “Gotta blend in.”
Travel, I’ve found, always leads to adventure.
And for those of you who crave either or both of those things, we hope the pages ahead stir your spirit. Here’s some of this month’s itinerary:
Carol Barany checked off a couple of bucket-list items during her recent trip to New York City. As an avid gardener, she reveled in seeing the city’s High Line, and as a Bruce Springsteen fan, she had the chance to see The Boss in an intimate theater setting.
Meantime, travel writer Addy Logsdon is back from two vastly different treks — one to Costa Rica with her family, and one to London for a girls’ getaway.
And Christine Corbett Conklin, as eager as the rest of us to get back on the road after this seemingly endless pandemic, offers some practical tips on what to expect when you head out for a trip now.
So pack up your bags, shut down your Zoom and let’s get out there.
Oh, wait — don’t forget your bathrobe if you want to blend in.
- John Taylor
