You might not know it by looking at me, but I’m not the world’s most rugged outdoorsman.
No, seriously — I’ve never been a hunter, or much of an angler or even a camper. I love being outdoors and all, but I also love a comfortable deck, some good music and easy access to a fridge full of beer. You simply can’t always count on the availability of those kinds of amenities when you stop for the night along a mountain trail or something.
So maybe I’m not the best host for our annual outdoors and sports issue.
I suppose I come by my indifference to wildland adventures naturally. By the time I hit first grade, my father had given up being an outdoorsman, so he didn’t really take me on any father-son, survival-of-the-fittest adventures.
He had his reasons.
He’d done a lot of traipsing around the backwoods in his younger days, and he and his friends had stumbled through their share of wilderness misadventures. I think at some point, he’d just had enough.
Maybe it was the incident with the bear — the one that awakened my father and his friends when it somehow got its head stuck in a metal bucket. Apparently, the noise was jarring as the hapless bear blindly banged and clanged around the campground, ultimately circling back and whacking its noggin against Dad’s car. It finally freed itself and fled into the woods, leaving several hundred dollars’ worth of body damage on my father’s old Plymouth.
Or maybe it was the night that a buddy of my dad’s got up in the night to answer the call of nature, then confronted his ultimate nightmare as he climbed back into his sleeping bag: the cool, smooth sensation of what had to be a snake against his bare leg. After a nerve-wracking hour of carefully extracting himself from his bedroll, my dad’s friend lunged for his .38 caliber pistol and blasted the sleeping bag — and his cool, smooth metal flashlight — to smithereens.
That one woke everybody up sometime around 3:30 a.m., as Dad ruefully remembered it.
I think what finally convinced my father to cross backwoods trips off his bucket list, though, was when he and his cousin, Bud, went on what was supposed to be a simple, Saturday afternoon deer-hunting trek.
This was before cellphones and GPS. It wasn’t before maps, but it might as well have been. Guys like Dad and Bud had no more use for maps than they did for directions from strangers or instructions on assembling children’s toys, kitchen gadgets or pre-fab furniture.
So they took off on that sunny, carefree Saturday, but didn’t return until a chilly drizzle had set in the following Monday evening.
They’d gotten lost and wandered the hills for two days, trying to figure out how to get back to their truck. They’d survived on a Thermos of foul black coffee and a canteen of tap water.
Their wives — who knew them only too well — didn’t report them missing, so Dad and Bud suffered a cold, damp and humiliating misadventure.
Clearly, if I’m a distant relative of Daniel Boone, the distance is a lot more than a day hike.
However, it doesn’t stop me from marveling at the open spaces that still help define the Great Pacific Northwest.
I hope you’ll take some time to enjoy it this month, too — even if it’s just by leafing through a magazine on your patio.
