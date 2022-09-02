Used to be, you’d walk into a tavern, pull up a bar stool and order a beer.
Not an IPA. Not an amber. Not a porter. Not even any specific brand.
You got whatever they had on tap — it was just beer. No questions about hoppiness, ABV or IBU, and if you’d have asked for a sample, they’d likely have given you a mean look for a minute and then ordered you out of the place.
Beer — the theme of this month’s issue — has come a long way in the past 30 years or so.
Sure, the endless range of choices we have now makes ordering another round a lot more complicated than it used to be, but it’s worth it when you consider how much better the beer tastes.
It’s not just the beer, though. A refreshing new culture has emerged around beer drinking.
Now while you’re sipping a cool Kölsch or a nice, light lager, you can probably bring along your kids — most brewpubs try to be family-friendly. Even pet-friendly.
And we’ll take a cheery brewpub with flavorful local beers over a dark, brooding bar with a bunch of ragged posters of long-retired athletes hanging by the dart board any day.
We’ll also take the creativity and community-mindedness that we see in so many of the people driving the brewing business around here. You’ll see some of it for yourself as you browse through the stories on the next few pages:
• A number of Yakima Valley brewers are giving back to the community through fundraising events and special brews that highlight and benefit important causes. Christine Corbett Conklin didn’t have to look too hard to find several great examples.
• Shannon Mahre, meantime, tapped into the creativity that drives the industry. Specifically, she found a couple of groundbreaking new offerings from Bale Breaker Brewing Co., including the state’s first brew that offers cannabis in a can.
• And our history expert, Ellen Allmendinger, reminds us that without hops, there’s no beer. Her article on some of the area’s early visionaries helps explain how the Valley has ended up producing roughly three-quarters of the country’s hops crop.
We suspect those long-ago hop growers would be pleased — probably downright astonished — to see what’s come of the seeds they planted so long ago.
After all, some of us are still getting used to the idea that you no longer have to settle for whatever the barkeep happens to have on tap.
— John Taylor
