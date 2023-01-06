This month’s issue is dedicated to travel and adventure, which might be sort of redundant. Travel always leads to adventure, doesn’t it?
When I think of adventures, my mind wanders back to the trips my family took when I was a kid. We usually didn’t have the money to go very far, so a lot of our trips were to the southern Oregon coast, just an hour and a half away from where I grew up.
But we always found adventures.
For some reason, our sojourns had to start before the sun rose. My mom, an irritatingly early riser, would get up sometime around 4 or 5 a.m. and start packing our big red-plaid soft-sided cooler with food — eggs, bread, bacon, sandwiches, sodas, a Thermos of coffee for my dad. You name it, she packed it.
By dawn, we’d stop at our favorite picnic area, deep in the redwoods, and my mom would start cooking breakfast on our old Coleman gas cookstove.
The smell of bacon and eggs in the thick mists that clung to those enormous trees was as close to magical as anything I can think of.
Maybe it was the setting — 200-foot-tall redwoods dating back 2,000 years, or that first glimpse of the deep blue swells of the Pacific Ocean in the morning light — but whatever it was, it seemed like nothing in the world could ever be as big and mighty and beautiful as what surrounded us.
Adventures are like that, I guess. The best ones can sweep you away to places you might never have imagined.
I don’t know how far this month’s stories will take you, but I hope the places you’re about to see will inspire you to seek out some adventures of your own.
Here’s a glance at our itinerary:
• Guest writer Amy Peters is back from an extended stay in Norway, where she connected with family she’d never met and fell in love with a land she’d never seen. Now she’s met people and places she’ll never forget.
• Another guest writer, Wendy Steere, is probably still a little sore from the grueling 285-mile cycling trip she recently took in the badlands of Kyrgyzstan. Tough as the going was, she discovered an inner strength she didn’t know she had.
• Our own Christine Corbett Conklin, meantime, reflects on some family trips of her own. Her children are grown now, but the memories of long-ago travels are still warm in her heart.
• And Andrea McCoy’s latest Salt and Stone recipe — Salmon Larb Bowls — proves that even a trip to the kitchen can be an adventure.
If you want breakfast, though, you’ll need to pack your own. I’m afraid we’re all out of my mom’s bacon and eggs.
— John Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.