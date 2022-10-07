I used to work with a woman of taste and sophistication who gently reminded me every once in a while that I was committing an unthinkable fashion faux pas by wearing socks with sandals.
That’s a debate on its own, I guess. My feeling has always been that I’m doing others a favor by not leaving my ugly toes out for someone’s eyes to trip over, but whatever.
That’s not the point here, though. The only reason I bring up the sandal scandal is that style has always seemed pretty arbitrary to me.
Much of the attire that was considered the height of fashion in, say, the 1970s, would draw snickers from today’s self-appointed style police. At the same time, as someone who has taken pains to bury ancient pictures of himself in clothing that has turned out to be … well, not timeless, I marvel at current trends.
Thick winter caps when it’s 100 degrees? Shorts — and a down jacket? Sneakers with suits?
Please. Don’t make fun of the plaid, cuffed bell-bottoms that I — I mean a friend of mine — wore in high school, and I won’t laugh while you’re freezing your knees raw in shorts and a hoodie when it’s 12 degrees this December.
Like I said, fashion is arbitrary. If it weren’t, they wouldn’t always be changing it, would they?
So as long as it doesn’t violate anybody’s dress codes, my advice is to wear whatever you want. Just be comfortable and practical.
Then again, I’m a guy who still doesn’t get what’s so wrong about wearing socks with sandals. (Though I do see the error of those plaid bell-bottoms now.)
For better advice than mine, take some time to linger over this month’s pages. Meantime, feel free to thumb through some of the highlights:
• Shannon Mahre sat down with the folks at Sporthaus for a preview of the outdoor recreational wear that’s arriving for fall and winter. Turns out it’s even more specialized than you might think.
• In honor of October, our local history expert, Ellen Allmendinger looks back at how Yakima used to celebrate Halloween before you could buy bite-sized Butterfingers or Reese’s by the pound. (Spoiler alert: There’s a reason some of those old-time celebrations didn’t continue.)
• And resident cooking expert Andrea McCoy has a recipe to help us savor something that’ll never go out of style: fresh fall apples. We’re betting a piece or two of her Spiced Apple Cake would tempt even the most resolute of those 85-pound runway models.
— John Taylor
