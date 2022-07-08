As is usually the case in Central Washington, summer has hit like a ton of bricks.
One minute we’re huddled in our hoodies against a damp west wind. The next, we’re watching a TV weather forecaster telling us pleasantly from her climate-controlled studio that “we COULD see some of those triple digits this weekend!”
Grreeaaaat.
No ramp-up, no easing into “those triple digits” by a few degrees at a time. All of a sudden, it’s just gonna be scorching hot from now until October. Sorry, Charlie.
If you’re a gardener, this is mixed news. Some things grow better in the hot sun.
Weeds, for instance. And possibly some other things that don’t call for toxic chemicals or miles of trimmer line — I’m no gardener, so frankly, I don’t know.
Fortunately, however, I work with some smart and talented writers who do know.
And when it comes to growing things, the first person on the list is WSU Extension Service Master Gardener Carol Barany.
In this month’s issue, which is devoted to home and garden topics, she takes a close look at the intricate art of bonsai gardening. Speaking with members of the Yakima Valley Bonsai Society, Carol explains how growers make trees into gnarled miniatures that can look like they’re hundreds of years old.
* Spoiler alert: It takes a lot of patience, special wires and lots of tools that look like they’re straight off the set of “Silence of the Lambs.”)
Christine Corbett Conklin, meantime, is focusing on how to get your garden started in the first place. She’s got some great practical advice from local nurseries on deciding what to grow, how to plant it and what you need to do to keep it alive after all that.
Don’t worry, though. We haven’t forgotten the “home” aspect of this month’s theme.
Ellen Allmendinger traces the history of the landmark Woman’s Century Club and the family that originally lived in it when it was still an elaborate downtown dwelling in Yakima. Shannon Mahre, on the other hand, takes us out to the country to meet a young family that got a chance to run a family cattle ranch and didn’t have to think twice.
In all, we hope this edition gives you some inspiration, some ideas and maybe an excuse to come in out of that heat before you get a sunstroke or something.
I, on the other hand, have already read all this stuff, so I’d better get outside and do some “gardening” ... my weed trimmer battery should be back up by now.
— John Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.