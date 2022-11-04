I’m no couples counselor, but after nearly 35 years, I’ve slowly learned a few things about my wife.
Here’s one: Sometimes, without warning or provocation, she surprises the people she loves with thoughtful and generous gifts. Not necessarily on your birthday or at Christmas — just whenever she gets the idea.
So I didn’t see it coming when she decided to buy me a Ninja cooker a while back.
As I opened the box, she smiled brightly, waiting to see what I thought of it.
To tell the truth, I had no idea what it was. So shrewdly, I just told her it was exactly what I needed ... hoping, of course, that she’d fill in the blanks as we went along.
“See? It’s a pressure cooker and an air fryer,” she told me, rummaging through the packing materials in the box as she looked for the instructions.
“Great!” I said. “What do either of those things do?”
Well, as it turns out, the Ninja came with a full-color book that explained exactly what it could do — complete with recipes and pictures of the kinds of elaborate meals we could now prepare right in our own home with this miraculous machine.
That brings me to another thing I’ve learned about my wife: Evidently, she wasn’t going to tell me that my cooking was lousy and that she was sick of trying to choke it down. She was just going to give me a powerful tool to help me do better.
Which is a little bit like giving a dog a laptop and hoping his spelling will improve.
At any rate, I’m still trying to figure out the Ninja, but I can now make a pretty mean batch of macaroni and cheese — it’s not the same color as the picture in the book that came with the Ninja, but my wife loves it.
At least that’s what she says.
Never mind that, though. This month’s issue isn’t about my wife or my amateur-hour cooking. It’s all about food.
And this month, we’ve got a full menu of stories that’ll put most of those Ninja meals to shame:
• With grocery prices soaring, Christine Corbett Conklin did some shopping around and discovered that a lot of local folks are pushing meat aside and serving some creative plant-based dishes. It’s not just cheaper, it’s a lot healthier, too.
• That’s not exactly news to the volunteers who run the new West Valley Food Garden. Carol Barany reports that the Yakima Valley Master Gardeners project has already delivered more than 3,000 pounds of vegetables to help feed local families.
• Back in the kitchen, Andrea McCoy has a lip-smacking lasagna recipe that’d really hit the spot at your next fall gathering.
• And of course, we’ll always have Paris. Well, Addy Logsdon will, anyway. She’s back from a dream vacation there and reports that yes, French cuisine really is all it’s cracked up to be.
So with that, I’ll say bon appetit! (Learned that one from my Ninja book.)
— John Taylor
