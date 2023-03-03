Humans have had an odd connection with animals for eons. Nobody’s still around to say how it happened, but maybe it started some cold night back in the Ice Age. An animal — let’s say a cat — wandered up to the edge of the homo sapiens campsite. It must’ve been after dinner, because apparently nobody in camp felt like eating the cat.
And the cat, as you’d expect, probably just wanted a warm lap.
So there it was. A contented cat curled up and purring on somebody’s loincloth, and the two species struck up an unspoken agreement.
(In fairness, yes, it could easily have been a dog. But it’s not like we have any exact records on any of this, OK? Try to stay with the group.)
The point is, we’ve been making friends with — and umm, occasionally eating, wearing or riding — other species for hundreds of thousands of years.
It’s basically a symbiotic relationship, although I’m not sure farm animals like cows or chickens would agree if they knew all the facts in advance.
Today, our connection to animals is as strong as ever. Increasingly, it seems, pets are present in nearly every facet of our lives — in workplaces, on airplanes, on hiking trails and even padding around the doctor’s office. And clearly the companionship of pets was especially important during the isolating days of the pandemic, when some of us had little other contact with the outside world.
That’s why we’re saluting pets and animals this month, though we recognize that they probably can’t read any of this. I say “probably” because I wouldn’t put it past my cat, Millie, to learn to read and then not say anything about it.
At any rate, whoever’s reading this issue can look forward to a number of animal-related topics, including:
• Christine Corbett Conklin presents experts’ advice on helping the pets who helped you through the pandemic transition from having a full-time human around to having the house to themselves as you go back to work.
• Ellen Allmendinger reminds us about a long-forgotten private park and zoo that flourished a century ago near today’s Sarg Hubbard Park.
• And Andrea McCoy — proprietor of the “McCoy Petting Zoo” but better known as our resident cooking expert — has a simple, light recipe to whet your appetite for spring. Don’t worry. It’s meatless.
So make room on your lap for your cat (OK, fine — or your dog) and take a look through this month’s issue. We hope you and your pets enjoy it.
— John Taylor
